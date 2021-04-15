U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.37
    +42.71 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,014.67
    +283.78 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.42
    +161.58 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.59
    -0.12 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.24
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +32.40 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.49 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0920 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7120
    -0.2150 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,894.88
    -5.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.51
    -0.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Tecton teams with founder of Feast open source machine learning feature store

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Tecton, the company that pioneered the notion of the machine learning feature store, has teamed up with the founder of the open source feature store project called Feast. Today the company announced the release of version 0.10 of the open source tool.

The feature store is a concept that the Tecton founders came up with when they were engineers at Uber. Shortly thereafter an engineer named Willem Pienaar read the founder's Uber blog posts on building a feature store and went to work building Feast as an open source version of the concept.

"The idea of Tecton [involved bringing] feature stores to the industry, so we build basically the best in class, enterprise feature store. [...] Feast is something that Willem created, which I think was inspired by some of the early designs that we published at Uber. And he built Feast and it evolved as kind of like the standard for open source feature stores, and it's now part of the Linux Foundation," Tecton co-founder and CEO Mike Del Balso explained.

Tecton later hired Pienaar, who is today an engineer at the company where he leads their open source team. While the company did not originally start off with a plan to build an open source product, the two products are closely aligned, and it made sense to bring Pienaar on board.

"The products are very similar in a lot of ways. So I think there's a similarity there that makes this somewhat symbiotic, and there is no explicit convergence necessary. The Tecton product is a superset of what Feast has. So it's an enterprise version with a lot more advanced functionality, but at Feast we have a battle-tested feature store that's open source," Pienaar said.

As we wrote in a December 2020 story on the company's $35 million Series B, it describes a feature store as "an end-to-end machine learning management system that includes the pipelines to transform the data into what are called feature values, then it stores and manages all of that feature data and finally it serves a consistent set of data."

Del Balso says that from a business perspective, contributing to the open source feature store exposes his company to a different group of users, and the commercial and open source products can feed off one another as they build the two products.

"What we really like, and what we feel is very powerful here, is that we're deeply in the Feast community and get to learn from all of the interesting use cases [...] to improve the Tecton product. And similarly, we can use the feedback that we're hearing from our enterprise customers to improve the open source project. That's the kind of cross learning, and ideally that feedback loop involved there," he said.

The plan is for Tecton to continue being a primary contributor with a team inside Tecton dedicated to working on Feast. Today, the company is releasing version 0.10 of the project.

Tecton.ai nabs $35M Series B as it releases machine learning feature store

