Tectonic Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that Tectonic shareholders approved all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in person and online, including:

Tectonic Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tectonic Metals Inc.)
Tectonic Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Tectonic Metals Inc.)

  • the re-election of Antonio Reda, Curt Freeman, Allison Rippin Armstrong, and Michael Roper to the Tectonic Board of Directors;

  • the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and

  • the adoption of the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan.

Following the passing of the Company's Chairman Mel E. Benson, which was sadly announced in the news release of September 22, 2021, the directors of the Company will appoint a Chairperson and new director to fill the vacancy on the Board after the AGSM.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

To learn more about Tectonic please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tectonic-metals-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301395788.html

SOURCE Tectonic Metals Inc.

