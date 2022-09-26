U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,652.86
    -40.37 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,237.62
    -352.79 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,808.36
    -59.57 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.64
    -23.95 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    -1.88 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.80
    -25.80 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.53 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9608
    -0.0080 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0205 (-1.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7160
    +1.3960 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.31
    +149.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.02
    +4.92 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Tectum announces its future TET token listing on the Bitmart Exchange scheduled for 4Q22.

Tectum
·1 min read
Tectum
Tectum

Chicago, IL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Tectum is a crypto project developed by Crispmind, a Chicago-based software development firm. It is a distributed ledger protocol (DTL) platform whose ecosystem comprises the Tectum blockchain, the Tectum Wallet, the Tectum Token (TET), the Tectum SoftNote, and the 3FA authenticator app.


This great end-to-end multi-product ecosystem called Tectum provides users with speed and security and gives POS and microtransaction entities a powerful crypto adoption tool; the SoftNote. Tectum could quickly become everyone's go-to project. Although still in its early stages, the SoftNote product offers great market potential. It will be fascinating to observe how it develops and how users respond to it in the future.

Under the current US security law, TET is considered a utility Token. This Is due to the fact that its purchase contract cannot be regarded as a common enterprise with the selling party or its success being predominantly based on the efforts of others.

The user of TET plays a distinctive role in determining the successful outcome of their TET purchase. The TET Token provides access to other products like SoftNotes. The TET token is the gateway for people to participate and earn rewards based on their individual effort and involvement in the Tectum ecosystem.


CONTACT: Andrew Erikashvili Tectum Info (at) tectum.io


Recommended Stories

  • iPhone 14 will be made in India, Apple announces

    Move comes amid increasing worldwide tensions

  • Is Nvidia Blunting Intuitive Surgical's Edge in Robotic Surgery?

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has the clear lead in robotic-assisted surgery. The company got approval for its da Vinci surgery system back in 2000. With more than two decades of research, development, and real-world use under its belt, competitors have an uphill battle if they want to catch up with Intuitive's technology.

  • 2022 Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

    Inflation came in hotter than expected in August, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time. While those losses are painful, patient investors know downturns are an opportunity to buy. The stock market has never failed to recover in the past, and there is no reason to think this bear market is any different.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Give Company A Profit Boost

    Two weeks after the launch of Apple's iPhone 14, demand remains hot for the Pro models but is cool for the regular models, analysts say.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 sales come up short in China, report says

    Consumers snapped up 987,000 units in the first three days of delivery, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, according to a Bloomberg report citing Jefferies analysts.

  • How Mark Zuckerberg got lost in a bizarre virtual world

    Every day, Mark Zuckerberg wakes up to a flood of bad news. “I look at my phone to get like a million messages,” he says. “It’s usually not good.”

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The tech sector's downturn offers investors an opportunity to pick up shares of Apple and Microsoft at a discount.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    As the highest-valued company in the world with a market cap of $2.5 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) regularly makes headlines. The launch has had highs and lows, with the costlier models seemingly outselling the base versions for the first time in years. Regardless of what might play out with Apple's latest iPhones, the company has consistently proven its resiliency in the market -- and that the MacBook manufacturer is an asset to any portfolio looking for long-term gains.

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...

  • 5 ways to make an old smartphone feel like new in 2022

    There are several simple ways to make your older phone feel like new again. Here are five of the easiest to do today.

  • Apple Analyst Finds iPhone 14 Less Popular With Chinese Customers, Initial Data Suggests

    Chinese consumers bought fewer Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 handsets in the early days of its availability than the product's predecessor a year ago, Jefferies analysts, including Edison Lee, found. In the first three days of delivery, Apple's latest smartphone series sales came to 987,000 units, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, Bloomberg reports citing Jefferies. It's a rare double-digit decline for the iPhone, whose sales had been the most resilient in a

  • Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

  • PIZZA HUT CANADA PARTNERS WITH SERVE ROBOTICS TO EMBARK ON THE FUTURE OF PIZZA DELIVERY WITH NEW DOOR-TO-DOOR ROBOT DELIVERY SERVICE

    Pizza Hut® Canada is embarking on its latest innovation in the pizza-verse with the launch of its new robot delivery service. The national chain is partnering with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to host a two-week pilot program in Vancouver, B.C. From now until September 30, select Vancouver customers who place an order via the Pizza Hut app may have their favourite menu items delivered directly to their doorstep via robot.

  • Musk activating Starlink satellite internet in Iran after Biden administration relaxes sanctions

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday that he is activating the company’s Starlink satellite internet service in Iran after U.S. officials eased sanctions to allow the Iranian people greater access to the internet. The Treasury Department announced the policy change earlier on Friday to let companies provide additional online services as the Iranian government has…

  • Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next year due to 'technical and engineering' setbacks

    Apple Pay Later may not arrive until next spring, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • Yes, you should monitor your remote workers – but not because you don’t trust them

    Cybercrime attacks are increasing. That’s one good reason to keep track of employees who work from home