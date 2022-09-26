Tectum announces its future TET token listing on the Bitmart Exchange scheduled for 4Q22.

Tectum

Chicago, IL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum is a crypto project developed by Crispmind, a Chicago-based software development firm. It is a distributed ledger protocol (DTL) platform whose ecosystem comprises the Tectum blockchain, the Tectum Wallet, the Tectum Token (TET), the Tectum SoftNote, and the 3FA authenticator app.





This great end-to-end multi-product ecosystem called Tectum provides users with speed and security and gives POS and microtransaction entities a powerful crypto adoption tool; the SoftNote. Tectum could quickly become everyone's go-to project. Although still in its early stages, the SoftNote product offers great market potential. It will be fascinating to observe how it develops and how users respond to it in the future.

Under the current US security law, TET is considered a utility Token. This Is due to the fact that its purchase contract cannot be regarded as a common enterprise with the selling party or its success being predominantly based on the efforts of others.

The user of TET plays a distinctive role in determining the successful outcome of their TET purchase. The TET Token provides access to other products like SoftNotes. The TET token is the gateway for people to participate and earn rewards based on their individual effort and involvement in the Tectum ecosystem.





