Ted Turner's Raton estate and 7 other most-expensive Airbnb rentals in New Mexico

New Mexico is known for its picturesque desert landscapes, mountainous locales and even the rare body of water.

Its remote yet scenic vistas are popular tourist destination for those back east looking to see something knew, or New Mexicans trying to get away.

While there are many affordable vacation rentals throughout the state, visitors can also bask in luxury within lavish properties in New Mexico, available on Airbnb.

More: Carlsbad Airbnb, Vrbo short-term rental market grows over last four years

Here are Airbnb’s most expensive listings in New Mexico.

$20,700 a night – Casa Grande at Vermejo, Raton

This 25,000 sq. ft. home is available for visitors to northern New Mexico, along the state’s border with Colorado and about 80 miles west of the Texas State Line.

For more than $20,000 a night, guests can enjoy this mansion in Raton owned by Ted Turner.

It’s owned by billionaire media mogul Ted Turner, offering seven bedrooms all with walk in closets and kind, queen and twin beds.

The home has a “charming stone façade,” read the listing and the interior is “reminiscent of the 1900s with elegant décor, marble columns and eclectic artwork.”

More: These are the Top 5 Airbnb rentals in New Mexico

Amenities include daily housekeeping, a private chef for three daily meals and a concierge service.

For more than $20,000 a night, guests can enjoy this mansion in Raton owned by Ted Turner.

For an extra cost, guests can access a massage service, guided game drives, fishing, hiking, history tours and horseback riding.

“Curated dining experiences” are also offered for added coin, along with cooking and mixology classes, and wine and spirits tastings.

$12,075 a night – Costilla Fishing Lodge, Raton

This property is also owned by Turner, and described as “secluded” about 45 minutes from the main lodge.

More: This Carlsbad tiny house was named No. 1 new property in New Mexico by Airbnb

It’s at about 10,000 feet in elevation, the listing read, and offers direct access to “untamed wilderness and fishing.”

Ted Turner's fishing lodge in Raton is available to rent for more than $12,000 a night.

There are eight bedrooms on this property, all with their own balconies and beds ranging from queen- to king-size.

A private chef is also available for three meals a day, including a three-course dinner at guest preference.

Story continues

Like the Casa Grande at Vermejo, daily housekeeping, a concierge service and activities like hiking, horseback riding and private tours are all available for an extra cost.

More: Explore the land of enchantment from home with state-wide virtual tour series

Ted Turner's fishing lodge in Raton is available to rent for more than $12,000 a night.

“Breathe in the crisp, alpine air and soak in the stunning mountain views,” read the listing.

$10,000 a night – Place to Stay in Carlsbad, Carlsbad

This property on the Black River south of Carlsbad offers a house with one bedroom and two bathrooms, along with a show venue boasting the “largest bar stage in Carlsbad,” the listing read, which is “suitable to any size band.

It also comes with a full kitchen with a grill, oven and industrial-sized deep fryer.

This Carlsbad property offers a venue for concerts, with a stage and full kitchen.

More: Will Carlsbad's hotels meet the demands of the oil and gas industry?

There is also propane fire pit on the property.

“This memorable place is anything but ordinary,” the listing read.

$7,000 a night – Entertaining in Old Town, Albuquerque

This house is in the historic West Old Town neighborhood in New Mexico’s biggest city, and ideal for accessing Albuquerque’s dining scene, the listing read, for aspiring chefs who can also use the professional kitchen onsite.

That includes double convection ovens, a 6-burner wolf cooktop with griddle and pot filler and a 48-inch Cavaliere vent hood.

This home in Albuquerque can be rented for about $7,000 a night.

There also a full-size French door fridge, with a freezer and icemaker, a veggie sink and cooking island.

More: Explore the land of enchantment from home with state-wide virtual tour series

The dining room seats eight, along with a four-person eat bar, and the outdoor has a wrap-around , with a grill, apple tree and herb garden.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“Located in the heart of Albuquerque, in the West Old Town neighborhood, this unique beauty is a cook/baker/chef's dream vacation home, with a professional kitchen,” read the listing.

$4,500 a night – Room in San Cristobal, Taos

This event space offers nine cabins ranging up to two bedrooms each, along with outdoor and indoor spaces to celebrate.

There’s also an open barn, and a Ramada for those looking to get married in a chapel.

All cabins have full-equipped kitchens, or a caterer can be recommended by the hosts.

This wedding venue in Taos can be rented for about $4,500 a night.

Wedding packages come with access to 40 acres of “pristine land,” the listing read, with a backdrop of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

According to the listing, famed author Aldous Huxley, who wrote classic novels “Brave New World” in 1932 and “Island” in 1962, stayed on this property.

The hosts said they also found letters from Frida Kahlo in the attic of one of the buildings on the property.

There are also links to rent individual cabins, named for the famous people who reportedly stayed there, on the listing.

$3,516 a night – Home in Angel Fire, Angel Fire

This five-bedroom ski lodge could host 18 guests, the listing read, with an “incredible view” of Wheeler Peak, the highest point in New Mexico.

It’s about 2.5 miles from activities like skiing, hiking or biking in the Angel Fire area, and comes with a hot tub, access to a community pool at the Angel Fire Country Club and a “stunning” cobblestone fireplace.

This Carlsbad property offers a venue for concerts, with a stage and full kitchen.

There is a full, wrap-around deck that offers mountain views on all sides, the listing read, along with two kitchens and three bathrooms.

It has an upstairs loft with its own bathroom, two beds and two futons for sleeping or relaxing.

$3,500 a night – Villa in Las Cruces, Las Cruces

The historic “Harvey House” was building in the 1930s originally with 15 hotels rooms that were converted into eight suites.

It offers “New Mexico’s hottest hot springs” nearby and is surrounded by 20 acres of land near the Rio Grande.

This property in Las Cruces give guests access to nearby hot springs.

It also offers an area for fishing and a gazebo.

The rooms are also rented separately, so those looking to rent the entire property will need to call ahead for availability.

Tours of the historic Radium Springs Inn are also offered.

$3,384 a night – Home in Angel Fire, Angel Fire

This four-bedroom, 2,849-square foot is in the Valley of the Utes and is ideal for skiing and other winter activities.

It provides rooms for up to 100 guests, fire pits and a full kitchen and dining room.

This cabin in Angel Fire was listed at more than $3,000 a night.

Bedrooms have kind-sized and twin beds, modern appliances and a large patio for outside entertaining.

This listing also provides access to the pool at the Angel Fire Country Club.

“Experience fresh mountain air on demand in this large stunning home located in the Valley of the Utes,” read the listing.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Ted Turner's Raton estate among New Mexico's priciest Airbnb rentals