TEDA International Auto Group Launches New Online Brand CARLALA

TEDA INTERNATIONAL AUTO GROUP
·3 min read

CARLALA will be the future of car ownership with high-tech online auto buying and browsing

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEDA International Auto Group, a multinational, specialty automotive group bringing years of experience to global automotive trading, today announced the formation of its new online car brand, CARLALA. The new entity, which will launch in December 2021, is a virtual destination that will provide hassle-free, fully online car sales.

Drivers looking to own a new car will be able to visit the CARLALA website for a special online experience with virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Customers can browse and buy cars no matter what country they live in. As a value-add service with its global network of shipping and logistics, CARLALA will offer buyers the option to have their vehicle delivered anywhere in the world.

The parent company of CARLALA, Teda International Auto Group, is headquartered both in Toronto and Tianjin, China. The company is known in the industry as experts in auto sales, retail leasing and financing. CARLALA has its eyes on the future, which is why it has embraced this cutting-edge technology. CARLALA knows that people buying cars (or any product) want an interesting, fun and intuitive experience to keep life interesting and exciting. Artificial intelligence adds a fantastic dimension to the car-buying process, giving people a streamlined and seamless experience. Virtual and augmented reality are both fun and exciting options to be able to immerse oneself in a potential auto purchase and ultimate sale.

"Our inspiration for founding CARLALA in Canada was the existence of Carvana, which has made its mark in the United States," said the CEO and Founder of TEDA International Auto Group, Joel Li. "The concept is extremely successful, and I know that this is a prime moment for Canada to have its own car-buying service. As a millennial with real experience in disruptive and alternative new ways of creative living, I believe that CARLALA will be the future of car ownership. Everyone wants options and great experiences. CARLALA provides both and makes the entire process professional and fun."

Li continued, "CARLALA has many more cutting-edge and first-class, advanced technologies than many other car-buying options. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of searching for a car and has made it a more fast-paced buying experience. Car buyers have changed their purchase paradigms from the old, traditional 'browse, negotiate, transaction,' in a dealership to buying cars hassle-free online. There are many more options and people can now take full advantage of global car shopping. Car buyers will no longer be limited to their local areas. They can buy any time from anywhere in the world."

Mr. Li has years of experience in the auto industry. During his career, he has seen how car buyers did not like the traditional dealership dance. After years of professional planning and development, TEDA International Auto Group has founded CARLALA.

For more information, visit TEDAauto.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: TEDA INTERNATIONAL AUTO GROUP

Address: 5235 STEELES AVE WEST, TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact Person: DIANNE GARCIA

Email: INFO@TEDAAUTO.COM

Tele: +1 647-321-1111

Website: HTTPS://WWW.TEDAAUTO.COM/

SOURCE: TEDA INTERNATIONAL AUTO GROUP


