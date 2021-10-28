U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

TEDCO Announces Mindy Lehman as New Chief Government Relations and Policy Officer

·3 min read

Lehman brings over 20 years of experience in government affairs leadership roles

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces it has selected Mindy Lehman as the new chief government relations and policy officer to start on November 17, 2021. Lehman brings over 20 years of experience leading government affairs and serving as representative at the state and federal levels.

Mindy Lehman joins Maryland&#39;s TEDCO
Mindy Lehman joins Maryland's TEDCO

"TEDCO's mission is essential to a successful and inclusive Maryland economy," said Lehman. "I look forward to strengthening the relationships with the Governor's office, policy makers, and elected officials in support of this mission. Maryland's early-stage technology companies are the lifeblood to Maryland's future and the investment the State makes will pay dividends for our region."

Lehman held executive leadership roles at Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) for over 14 years. During her time at MBA, she led governmental affairs and served as an advocate for the industry at all levels of Maryland government. She also represented MBA at the state and federal level on regulatory and policy issues that emerged from the 2008 housing market crisis and most recently the pandemic. Mindy worked closely with MBA leadership on COVID-19 related initiatives, including: the Paycheck Protection Program, Governor's Executive Orders, public and private partnerships, and industry efforts to assist customers during financial hardship. Additionally, she spearheaded MBA's innovative Emerging Leader program, a flagship offering designed to help build diversity and inclusion while giving participants a unique opportunity to connect with Maryland and national industry leaders.

Prior to MBA, Mindy served eight years with the Maryland Independent College and University Association, as the director of governmental affairs. She also served as a legislative aide to Delegate Ronald A. Guns, chairman of the Environmental Matters Committee.

"As we began our search for our Government Relations position, out of a great pool of candidates, Mindy stood out," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "She's clearly talented and knowledgeable of both Annapolis and D.C., but her personality and commitment to the 1TEDCO purpose was impressive. We are blessed and fortunate to have her join 1TEDCO."

As chief government relations and policy officer, Lehman will develop and manage TEDCO's policy and government relations program. The position will serve as TEDCO's liaison with State government, which will include providing broad-based policy development, intra and inter agency coordination, as well as guidance on program implementation and management to ensure compliance with statutory requirements. Mindy will also assist TEDCO's senior management on issues relating to State budget priorities, tech-led economic development, tech transfer and commercialization, entrepreneurial development, and venture capital investing.

About TEDCO
TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact
Tammi Thomas
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO
tthomas@tedco.md

(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedco-announces-mindy-lehman-as-new-chief-government-relations-and-policy-officer-301411187.html

SOURCE TEDCO

