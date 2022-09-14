U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.60
    +17.91 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,178.49
    +73.52 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.72
    +86.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.69
    +8.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    +2.22 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0078 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0500
    -1.5950 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,231.35
    -603.02 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.68
    -1.66 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

TEDCO Announces Selection of RTI International to Conduct Innovation Competitiveness Study for Maryland

·4 min read

Study results will shape strategy to become a top-ten fastest-growing economy by 2033

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced today it has selected RTI International (RTI) and its partner Keen Point Consulting to analyze Maryland's national position in cybersecurity, the life sciences, and advanced and emerging technology industries, producing a study that will shape Maryland's innovation competitiveness strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)

Study results will shape Maryland's strategy to become a top-ten fastest-growing economy by 2033

"We have an ambitious but attainable goal here in Maryland: to vault our state to the list of top-10, fastest-growing innovation economies, with the economic benefits shared broadly by all Marylanders," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "TEDCO has selected RTI and its knowledgeable experts to perform the analysis needed to reach that goal, and we're eager to get started on this crucial work that will both accelerate our state's innovation economy and offer exciting new career opportunities to residents who have been under-represented in Maryland's advanced tech fields."

The Maryland General Assembly tasked TEDCO with overseeing the study, which will include an examination of publicly financed advanced industry investment funds in other states and an analysis of minority participation in Maryland's advanced technology industry careers. RTI will begin work this month, with a completed report due by December 30, 2022.

"This study is crucial to our goal of increasing the number of companies working in high-growth, high wage industry sectors like cybersecurity, medtech and therapeutics. RTI and partner Keen Point Consulting have a deep understanding of the factors driving innovation- and technology-based economic growth and development, as well as the data that can be used to identify potential targets for Maryland's innovation strategy, including increasing the participation of people of color and diverse communities," said Stephen Auvil, TEDCO Chief Program Operations Officer.

RTI International and Keen Point Consulting

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice. RTI works to deliver reliable data, thorough analysis, innovative methods, novel technologies, and sustainable programs that help clients inform public policy and ground practice in evidence. Their global staff of nearly 6,000 works in more than 75 countries—tackling hundreds of projects each year to address complex social and scientific challenges on behalf of governments, businesses, foundations, universities, and other clients and partners.

RTI's partner for this project is Keen Point Consulting, a small, minority-owned (African American) firm whose President specializes in technology-based economic development and brings practical experience developing and implementing programs to support founders of color and their businesses. RTI and Keen Point have partnered on the creation of three state science and technology plans over the last 3 years.

Charge from Maryland Legislature

TEDCO has been charged by the Maryland General Assembly to deliver a report on the effectiveness and impact of the State's current economic development strategy or actions as it relates to specific areas, including financial, policy, and governance recommendations for the establishment of a Maryland Equitech Growth Fund.

TEDCO will use the final report to begin a statewide strategic planning process that will include building a consensus around the steps needed to make Maryland a top-ten, fastest-growing innovation economy by 2033 and a top ten global innovation economy by 2050. Initial thinking about this effort suggests a need to focus on creating a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership across all communities in Maryland with a specific focus on our youth, the future leaders of our business community.

Request for Proposals

TEDCO sent out a Request for Proposals (RFP) on June 24, 2022. The RFP sought qualified firms that could collect data, perform analyses and generate a final report on several specific areas associated with the impact of Maryland's current economic development strategy or actions—especially as it applies to ensuring Maryland's long-term leadership in building an inclusive, advanced, tech-based, innovation and entrepreneurial culture across the state. The proposal due date was August 1.

A total of 14 firms submitted competitive applications, which were reviewed and scored according to criteria set forth in the RFP. Four finalists were selected and interviewed and RTI was selected. The company was engaged on September 9. A final report will be delivered by December 30, 2022.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact
Tammi Thomas, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedco.md

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice. TEDCO has selected RTI International (RTI) and its partner Keen Point Consulting to analyze Maryland’s national position in cybersecurity, the life sciences, and advanced and emerging technology industries, producing a study that will shape Maryland’s innovation competitiveness strategy.
RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice. TEDCO has selected RTI International (RTI) and its partner Keen Point Consulting to analyze Maryland’s national position in cybersecurity, the life sciences, and advanced and emerging technology industries, producing a study that will shape Maryland’s innovation competitiveness strategy.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedco-announces-selection-of-rti-international-to-conduct-innovation-competitiveness-study-for-maryland-301624541.html

SOURCE TEDCO

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Vo

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day Af

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.