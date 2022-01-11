U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.10
    +42.81 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,251.76
    +182.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.06
    +21.91 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +3.18 (+4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +23.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2920
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.74
    +1,141.50 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.76
    +20.34 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

TEDCO's Chief Investment Officer Launches Venture Talks

·3 min read

A new virtual investment discussion series

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced today the launch of a new video series, TEDCO Venture Talks, featuring entrepreneurs, prominent investors and tech industry leaders from across the State of Maryland and beyond.

"Investing in transformative technology is a team sport and there are a lot of great teams to learn from," said Miner.

TEDCO's chief investment officer, Jack Miner, conducts thought-provoking conversations with regional leaders discussing the future of Maryland's investment ecosystem. The videos follow a "fireside chat" format and cover a full range of topics, such as startup funding, venture and angel investment strategies, trending technologies, and critical issues such as diversity and ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing.

The new programming comes at the right time: in just the first nine months of this year, VCs in the US produced a record-setting haul of $96 billion across 526 funds, topping the $85.8 billion raised for 665 funds in all of 2020, according to the latest PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. [1]

"Investing in transformative technology is a team sport and there are a lot of great teams to learn from," said Miner. "Whether an entrepreneur, investor, or strategic partner, everyone has an impact on the overall investment. These conversations will be our platform to learn and support new growth for our Maryland innovation startups."

In these engaging discussions, Miner talks to leaders from a variety of organizations—including venture capital firms, angel investors, business chambers, and technology councils—about the startup ecosystem and learn how the people behind the capital make decisions.

Among others, featured guests include:

  • Ray Leach, CEO of JumpStart, Inc.

  • Josh Makower, Professor of Medicine & Bioengineering, Director & Co-Founder, Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University School of Medicine; Special Partner, New Enterprise Associates (NEA); Founder & Exec Chairman, ExploraMed

  • David Brophy, Director, University of Michigan Center for Private Equity and Venture Capital

"In this record-breaking year for venture capital, we hope that TEDCO Venture Talks listeners—from startups to funders—will gain insights and lessons from well-established VCs, entrepreneurs and other leading technology experts through these free video chats," said Tammi Thomas, TEDCO's chief marketing and communications officer and Executive Producer of TEDCO Venture Talks.

TEDCO Venture Talks can be viewed on the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/MDTEDCO. New videos will be added on a regular basis so check frequently for updates.

About TEDCO
TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact
Tammi Thomas
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO
tthomas@tedco.md

[1] https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/2021-us-vc-fundraising-exits-deal-flow-charts

TEDCO Venture Talks Guests: Ray Leach, Josh Makower, and David Brophy Hosted by TEDCO&#39;s Jack Miner
TEDCO Venture Talks Guests: Ray Leach, Josh Makower, and David Brophy Hosted by TEDCO's Jack Miner
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedcos-chief-investment-officer-launches-venture-talks-301458772.html

SOURCE TEDCO

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Spiked 14%

    This morning, not one, but two separate Wall Street analysts decided that Lithium Americas stock is a buy. In the first big upgrade of the day, German banker Deutsche Bank announced it is raising its rating on Lithium Americas to a buy with a $34 price target. As the analyst explains in a note covered by StreetInsider.com, "lithium market fundamentals [are] tightening, with Lithium producers well positioned to benefit from a favorable pricing environment."

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Up again, down again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up again as of noon ET Tuesday, rising a solid 2%. Reason No. 1 is Bank of America. The American megabank named Nvidia stock its "top pick in semis for 2022," as StreetInsider.com reported yesterday.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • Apple's Tim Cook made $98M in 2021 — how that compares to other tech CEOs

    Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98 million in 2021. Here's how that compares to other major tech CEOs.

  • Bausch Health Will Provide Business And Strategic Update At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") will provide a progress update on its business and strategic initiatives in a published presentation designed to complement remarks that will be provided by management at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow, Jan. 12, 2022, during a fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

  • IBM stock slides amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.