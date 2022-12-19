U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.68
    -24.68 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,806.70
    -113.76 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,586.00
    -119.41 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.21
    -18.21 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7700
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.37
    -142.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.98
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

TEDCO's Venture Funds Invests Nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health

·3 min read

Maryland start-up seeks to achieve health equity for underserved Veterans and service members

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, is pleased to announce its Venture Funds invested nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health (WCH), an organization that enables healthcare facilities and providers to deliver optimal care to 75 million veterans, active service members, and their families. TEDCO's evergreen Venture Funds are dedicated to funding and growing the next generation of early-stage businesses in Maryland.

“As an eighth-generation military Veteran, I’m aware of the difficulties surrounding healthcare for our Nation’s military, Veterans, and their families,” Ron Steptoe, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health explains.
“As an eighth-generation military Veteran, I’m aware of the difficulties surrounding healthcare for our Nation’s military, Veterans, and their families,” Ron Steptoe, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health explains.

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for tech and life science startups, invested nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health.

"TEDCO is proud to support Warrior Centric Health in their mission to enable health equity for those who have served," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "After everything Veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard, reservists, and their families have done for our country, one way we can support them is by helping them have comprehensive healthcare; WCH's Solution Suite helps this critical community get one step closer to this goal."

WCH, based in Ellicott City, Md., is an organization focused on bridging the gaps in healthcare throughout the United States, particularly the gaps that are creating a Veteran healthcare crisis. The business's focus on providing health equity will enable healthcare facilities to provide optimal care to large, diverse patient populations of veterans, service members and their families. This Warrior Community makes up almost a quarter of the population—and according to WCH research, over 90% of them get all or some of their care outside the Veterans Administration, or "VA," hospital system.

"As an eighth-generation military Veteran, I'm aware of the difficulties surrounding healthcare for our Nation's military, Veterans, and their families," Ron Steptoe, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health explains. "We're honored to continue to champion our mission and recognize the opportunity to bring meaningful solutions to healthcare providers that drive better outcomes for a large population of existing Warrior patients."

WCH's Warrior Centric Solution Suite provides a comprehensive solution to this crisis of unmet need, bringing a combination of sophisticated data and decision science, accredited education and training, and robust outreach tools to hospitals and healthcare providers in a way that is scalable, adaptable, and easy to use.

"Warrior Centric Health's Solution Suite is creating an answer to a real problem, one where the Warrior Community faces a unique set of chronic health issues that too often go untreated," said Katherine Hill Richie, senior director of Venture Funds, TEDCO. "We are excited to support the healthcare changes that WCH will bring to this community and the marketplace."

Previously, Warrior Centric Health received $200,000 in funding from TEDCO. The investment was part of a highly competitive round from TEDCO's Seed Fund, which "invests in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies."

TEDCO provides funding, resources and connections that early-stage technology and life sciences companies need to thrive in Maryland. For entrepreneurs interested in applying for TEDCO funding opportunities, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/funding.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About Warrior Centric Health

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity – Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Microsoft for Start-Ups® company, a Vizient® Awarded Supplier, and a DoD/Air Force SBIR/STTR Technology Company. Please visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact 
Tammi Thomas, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedco.md

Warrior Centric Health logo
Warrior Centric Health logo
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedcos-venture-funds-invests-nearly-1m-in-warrior-centric-health-301706357.html

SOURCE TEDCO

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Support Your Favorite Charity? Amazon Makes It Easy

    The end of the year is a popular time to make a charitable donation. The AmazonSmile Foundation is a nonprofit created to administer Amazon's charitable giving program, and is itself supported by Amazon funding (meaning that no money collected from Amazon shoppers is used for this, so 100% of your donations go to your selected organization). Signing up for AmazonSmile as an Amazon user is very easy.

  • Why a ‘Continued Positive Rerating’ May Be Coming for Alibaba and Chinese Tech

    Regulatory overhangs and headwinds from China's zero-Covid policies are easing, according to UBS. China tech stocks are poised to benefit.

  • Sell AT&T Stock After Recent Run, Says Analyst

    MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett downgraded AT&T stock to Underperform from Market Perform after a late surge in the shares.

  • KKR Is ‘More Emboldened’ About Investing in 2023

    In its outlook for next year, the investment firm advises shifting away from large-cap technology stocks in favor of smaller caps with better valuations.

  • Bonds Get Wake-Up Call From ECB Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- European bondholders are coming to terms with the fact that this year’s devastating losses may have further to run in 2023.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongThe worst-ever year for the region’s bonds is ending with one of the

  • Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards — which one is better for you?

    Holiday shopping season is in full swing. What’s the best way to pay for those purchases, BNPL or credit cards?

  • Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

    French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.

  • Viking Therapeutics' stock rallies after Madrigal shares positive data about its liver drug

    Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking's treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company's stock is down 24.7% so far th

  • Congrats: You Retired! Now What?

    After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees' 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after … Continue reading → The post How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Has a Finance Lesson for Investors. They Disagree.

    Investors need to check in on what's happened with Tesla and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the weekends. Here's a rundown of significant comings and goings.

  • Japan Keeps Defying Fed-Led Consensus on Rate Hikes: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan in the coming week is widely expected to stick with the negative interest rates that set it apart from the world’s other major central banks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAt the decisi

  • Best investments to make during a recession

    Investing during a recession can be tricky, but knowing what to invest in can help you weather the storm.

  • Donating to Charity Using Money From an IRA

    Yes, you can use money from your IRA to donate to qualified charities. Better yet, you can get a tax break by doing so if you follow IRS rules.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • U.S. senator Warren questions Musk purchase of Twitter

    Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday raised concerns that Tesla Inc's board of directors has failed to meet its legal responsibility to protect the electric vehicle maker in the aftermath of company Chief Executive Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, and questioned the reported use of Tesla employees at the social media company. "Despite widespread concerns about Mr. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter while serving as CEO of Tesla, it remains unclear whether the Tesla board – which has key decision-making authority within the company – is adequately governing the company or if it has established clear rules and policies to address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk’s dual roles,” Warren wrote to Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm. Denholm could not immediately be reached and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • 'Stupidity on steroids': Dave Ramsey blasts US colleges for promoting online gambling to students — and reaping millions in fees. Why young people are the perfect prey

    At least eight universities have partnered with online sports betting companies, reports The New York Times.

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.

  • Ride on Relative Price Strength With These 5 Quality Plays

    Tecnoglass (TGLS), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), DCP Midstream Partners (DCP), Titan Machinery (TITN) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) are five stocks with explosive relative price strength.

  • India’s Economic Activity Looks Set to Slow as Resilience Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongAlthough a dial meas

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris Plans to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

    Defense firm L3Harris Technologies on Sunday said it agreed to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a $4.7 billion deal that would cement L3Harris’s role as one of six prime defense contractors for the Pentagon. Aerojet is a major maker of engines used in missiles, such as the Javelin deployed in Ukraine. Its products also help power National Aeronautics and Space Administration rockets and U.S. military hypersonic systems designed to deter China’s military expansion.