U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,963.90
    +27.21 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,879.99
    +52.94 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,894.19
    +181.04 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.43
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    -1.98 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    -0.0110 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1510
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,994.96
    +1,679.19 (+7.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.58
    +7.88 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.80
    -8.48 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Tedooo raises $3M to scale its social network for buyers and sellers

Aisha Malik
·4 min read

Tedooo, a Tel Aviv-based social network marketed towards the trade world, has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Stardom Ventures. The platform is designed to help boost and create global trade communities via partnerships between sellers and buyers. Tedooo’s current main focus is the handmade crafts and DIY industry in English-speaking countries.

The company was founded in 2020 after CEO and co-founder Michelle Apelker collected thousands of business cards when visiting several countries to keep track of brands and form partnerships. She decided to create a basic app for herself in order to manage the massive number of brands she was creating relationships with. The app was designed to allow her to ask the businesses for photos of new items and to purchase directly from them. She partnered with her brother, Tedooo co-founder and CTO Mor Apelker, to build the app using his 10 years of developer experience.

Although the app wasn’t available publicly on the app store, Michelle says people started asking her for access to the app. After receiving feedback on their project, the pair decided to build a company around the platform. Today, Tedooo has more than 100,000 registered users in over 150 countries. The company says it has thousands of new organic users each week and plans to scale growth through marketing.

“We are growing rapidly,” Michelle said in an interview with TechCrunch. “One month ago, we had around 100 people sign up everyday. Now, we have around 300 to 500 new registers everyday. Things are changing super fast and we believe this organic traction shows that Tedooo is a promising platform.”

Tedooo app
Tedooo app

Image Credits: Tedooo

When browsing Tedooo, you can search and follow crafters that you're interested in. You can also see their catalog, prices and new items and can then message them directly to purchase an item. Some Tedooo sellers also link their website and Etsy to their Tedooo profile, so buyers can purchase items directly. For sellers, there's a dedicated place to manage orders and offers from buyers. Michelle says that for the time being, users can't complete the payment process on Tedooo, but that the company plans to create a system that allows in-app payments.

In addition, one of Tedooo's main features is its "Groups" function that allows users to chat with others who share their interests. These groups can be used to discuss common interests and to also share tips about doing business in that specific industry.

Some may compare the platform to Etsy, but Michelle says Tedooo is a social network, not an e-commerce platform. However, she says that the two companies share a mutual audience and industry, which is largely the crafts and DIY market. Michelle also noted that Etsy has a different business model than Tedooo. Tedooo doesn't take fees from transactions and instead operates on a freemium model.

The free version of the platform gives users access to several features including feed posts, chat, search, store listings, product catalogs, offers, reviews and more. Tedooo offers a subscription offering that costs $24.99 per month and comes with access to advanced features. As a subscriber, you can see who viewed your profile and have the option to contact them about your products. Premium users are also automatically promoted in search results. In addition, subscribers can link their ecommerce platforms, such as Etsy and eBay, to their Tedooo profiles.

Tedooo app
Tedooo app

Image Credits: Tedooo

The company’s oversubscribed $3 million seed funding round included $2 million from Stardom Ventures and $1 million from angel investors. Tedooo co-founder and president Tal Shoham said the round closed in 24 hours and that the company is receiving more funding offers.

“In terms of what we’re going to do with the funding, we’re going to focus on developing the best product,” Shoham said. “We’re also going to invest in the team itself, HR and marketing and branding. But, the majority of the funds are going to be invested within the product and building on the features and technology behind it. Around 70% will go towards the product, while around 30% will go towards marketing.”

Regarding the future, Michelle and Shoham say Tedooo is going to look for way to improve the platform to better connect people to do business and share tips with others. The company is focused developing additional features that are designed easily connect people from around the world in different communities. Tedooo also believes that it can dramatically improve the features and functionally that it's already built. While the company is currently focused on the DIY and craft industry, Tedooo plans to expand into additional categories in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • AI-Based Startup Optic Raises $11M to Put the ‘NF’ in NFTs

    Kleiner Perkins and Pantera Capital co-led the round for the AI-backed NFT authentication startup.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $35.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Google really doesn't want its Glass successor to piss you off

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."

  • Porsche Taycans will charge faster and go farther with latest update

    Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV.

  • Why Nikon and Canon have given up on DSLRs

    The biggest news in the camera industry this month is that Nikon is reportedly halting development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run.

  • The Morning After: The 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope

    There’s a 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope, US Congress calls for the FTC to regulate how VPN companies operate, UK forces Meta to halt its forced sale of Giphy.

  • Microsoft helps speed up work on AI for autonomous drones and flying taxis

    Microsoft has unveiled a platform that helps prep autonomous drones and flying taxis for the real world.

  • Enterprise Software Stocks Won’t Be Immune to a Recession, Analyst Warns

    The analyst cut target prices on 28 stocks to reflect currency headwinds and potential for a downturn.

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • WEF 2022: Why Universal Connectivity Matters Today More Than Ever

    By Erik Ekudden Group CTO and Head of Technology & Strategy

  • Liberty Defense Announces Beta Trial Update

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has finalized plans for the start of the upcoming beta trials of its HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection system, with the first beta unit on track to be delivered to its testing location by the end of August 2022.

  • The best educational toys for kids

    Here's the latest list of best educational toys for children, as chosen by experts from Engadget.

  • Smartphone shipments within China up 9.1% year-on-year in June-govt data

    Shipments of smartphones within China grew 9.1% year-on-year to 27.5 million handsets in June, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Shipments were up from about 25.2 million handsets in June 2021 and 20.6 million in May 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. Overall smartphone shipments in China in the first six months of 2022 fell 21.8% year-on-year, according to CAICT.

  • THORChain Phases Out Support for Rune Tokens on Ethereum, BNB Chain

    The development comes weeks after THORChain’s native blockchain went live on seven supported networks in June.

  • Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

    A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.

  • Should You Consider Buying Check Point (CHKP) Shares?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill International Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, the portfolio held up better than the Morningstar Global Markets ex-US Index by a decent margin. After a strong rebound in 2021, the fund expects […]