Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • TK
    Watchlist
  • TNK
Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd.
Teekay Shipping (Canada) Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The full earnings release is available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies and the Australian government.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

E-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com
Website: www.teekay.com


