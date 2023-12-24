Teekay Corporation's (NYSE:TK) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Teekay's (NYSE:TK) stock is up by a considerable 29% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Teekay's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teekay is:

32% = US$546m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Teekay's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Teekay has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Teekay's considerable five year net income growth of 33% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Teekay's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 33% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Teekay fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Teekay Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Teekay doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Teekay's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

