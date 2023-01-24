Teemu Lehto appointed as a Head of Consulting at QPR Software Plc

QPR Software Oyj

















QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 24, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EET

















Teemu Lehto (D.Sc. Tech.) has been appointed as Vice President, Consulting business for QPR Software Plc's and a member of the executive management team starting from March 1, 2023. Lehto has previously worked in the company's management and expert positions for more than twenty years. Lehto will replace Samuel Rinnetmäki in the position, who will move to new positions outside the company.

"I am excited that with Teemu we will get strong experience and versatile skills to strengthen our executive management team. Teemu's long experience in the company and especially in sales, customer-oriented business development, and consulting management positions create good conditions for the further development of the consulting business. In addition, Teemu has unique know-how in the field of process mining solutions, which further strengthens our position as the industry's leading software and professional services company." comments QPR’s CEO Jussi Vasama.









For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com











DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com



