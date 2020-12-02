U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Teen banking service Step raises $50M, adds TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to investor list

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Step, a mobile banking service aimed at teens, announced this morning it has raised $50 million in Series B funding after growing to over 500,000 users only two months after its official launch. The round was led by Coatue, with returning investors from Stripe, Crosslink Capital, Collaborative Fund, and Will Smith's Dreamers VC. The startup also added some celeb investors to this round, including Charli D’Amelio, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, as well as big names from the world of sports, like Eli Manning, Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald and Andre Iguodala.

This is notably Charli D'Amelio's first startup investment, Step tells TechCrunch.

The company had partnered with the TikTok star only a few weeks ago to promote the product and talk about financial literacy across her TikTok and Instagram accounts, which have 101.9 million and 34.4 million followers, respectively. Now she will do that not only as a partner and customer, but as an investor, as well.

"As a Step partner and customer, I’ve been able to see firsthand how easy Step makes it to manage your money while providing the educational resources that today’s teens need but have largely been unable to find—myself included," said D’Amelio, in a statement. "I’m excited to be able to use my platform to help close this gap and have made a direct investment in Step to help them develop even more useful products."

Other celeb investors may also promote the product on social media, including The Chainsmokers, but promotional deals aren't finalized with the full list.

Smith, however, has been investing in startups in recent years at the seed stage.

"As a person who hasn’t always had financial stability, and made many mistakes in that arena as a young man, I know the importance of financial education and having access to economic platforms that can work for everyone," Smith said, in a statement. "While I’ve tried to instill that same mentality in my own children it was hard to find a banking platform that was intuitive and met our needs as a family. We’ve reinvested in Step because not only are their products built specifically for teens but they’ve started an important conversation around financial literacy that kids are actually engaged in."

Other participants in the round include fintech executives from Facebook, Square, Venmo, Visa and others. To date, Step has raised over $75 million.

Though competing in now-crowded space of mobile banking services which replace traditional banks with an app on your phone, Step's entry point to the market is different from most. It specifically targets teen users ages 13 to 18, by offering them an FDIC-insured bank account without fees, and a secured Visa card that helps them establish credit before they turn 18.

The app, meanwhile, also serves as a peer-to-peer (P2P) platform so they can send money to friends, similar to Apple Pay or Venmo.

Image Credits: Step

"I think the best way to think about it is 'Venmo meets Chase for the next generation,'" explains Step founder and CEO CJ MacDonald. "You have to be 18 to be on Venmo or Cash app, and [with those] you have to have an underlying bank account attached to that to get money in or money out. And most people don't use Venmo or Cash app to spend money -- they just use it to send and receive," he says.

Combining P2P and banking in one platform has proven so far to be fairly popular. Step says it's now adding around 7,000 to 10,000 new accounts per day, on top of the existing 500,000-plus users it already has. Much of this has comes from the organic, word-of-mouth growth offered by Step's referral program, not paid ads. Step offers teens $3 (it used to be just $1) for every friend that signs up under their referral. The teens put the link in their Instagram bio or share it on Snapchat and soon they've made a decent amount of cash, even as much as $30 or $40.

In the near-term, Step plans to leverage its newly partnered celebs to help spread the word about mobile banking and financial responsibility across social media, and is hiring across the board in the face of its rapid growth. Longer-term, however, the company envisions helping teens take the next step in their financial future when they turn 18 with new products.

"The average college student graduates with thousands of dollars of credit card debt. The average college student also overdrafts two or three times a year, and traditional banking overdraft fees cost $35 in most cases," says MacDonald. "When you go to college or you turn 18, you're going to need some level of help. So we absolutely will offer new financial products and services tailored toward that demographic," he says.

These products may include credit cards, loans, and more.

"Student loans are a big thing. Being able to extend credit to these folks. Being able to offer new products and services so they're not paying these outrageous, predatory banking fees and high interest credit cards," MacDonald, says, speaking to Step's plans. "We're really going to push the envelope and offer new types of products and services that are cost effective," he adds.

Step, based in San Francisco, currently has 50 employees and is hiring.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wells Fargo, Micron And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is cheaper than all the other banks. He is willing to bless it, but he would let it come in a little bit.Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to take out his cost basis and let the rest run.Cramer doesn't like the pipeline companies and the oil companies and he would stay away from Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).A viewer who bought Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) at $110 asked Cramer for advice. Cramer would sell the cost basis and forget about the rest.Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is a winner and it's still inexpensive, said Cramer.Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is in a competitive space and Cramer is not a buyer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mike Khouw Takes A Look At Exxon Mobil's Dividend * Bill Baruch's Platinum Trade(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Inherited Property

    Inheriting a home or other property can increase the value of your estate but it can also result in tax consequences. If the property you inherit has appreciated in value since the original owner purchased it, you could be on … Continue reading ->The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Inherited Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival. Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk was asked whether he would consider buying a rival carmaker given that Tesla's market value of more than $500 billion would make it easy to launch a takeover bid.

  • Pfizer Jumps After Nabbing First-Ever Coronavirus Vaccine Approval

    Pfizer stock jumped early Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company's BioNTech-partnered coronavirus vaccine gained authorization in the U.K. Also, Merck sold its investment in Moderna.

  • Palantir’s stock pummeled after Morgan Stanley recommends selling

    Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. took a beating Wednesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss turned bearish on the big-data software company, saying the sharp rally over the last couple months has led to an "unattractive" investment profile.

  • 3 Airline Stocks Ready for Takeoff

    Airlines stocks have shown signs of a turnaround over the last month. Here are three to put on the radar.

  • Billionaire Jim Simons Places Bet on 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    A rising tide lifts all boats, as President John Kennedy said, and we’re seeing it now on Wall Street, as both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are near record high levels. The gains are broad-based and real, and reflect a growing optimism now that the election is behind us and a COVID-19 vaccine is in sight.So let’s look back, all the way to 1973, when economist Burton Malkiel told us that “a blindfolded monkey throwing darts at a newspaper’s financial pages could select a portfolio that would do just as well as one carefully selected by the experts.” He was pointing out the effect of random forces on a large enough sample – and the stock market, with over 7,000 publicly traded equities, and even more thousands of active traders working daily, is definitely a large enough sample.But that was before mathematician and code-breaker Jim Simons taught us all how to crunch the numbers. Simons recognized that people are not monkeys – and so have access to information that transcends random effects. He invented quantitative trading, and changed the investment landscape forever.And back in the present, Simons revealed in his most recent 13F filings three new stock positions that bear a closer look. These are buy-rated stocks that boast at least a 5% dividend yield and go up from there. We used TipRanks database to find out what else makes these picks so compelling.Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)First up is Plains GP, an oil and gas midstream holding company. Plains controls assets in the oil and gas transport sector, where it moves the hydrocarbons from the well head production sites to the refineries, storage tank farms, and transport facilities. The company assets include nearly 19,000 miles of pipelines, 8,000 crude oil railroad tankers, nearly 2,500 trucks and tractor-trailers, and, on the rivers, 20 transport tugs and 50 barges. These assets move oil and gas into and out of 148 million barrels worth of storage capacity.PAGP took a hard hit earlier this year from declines in the price of both oil and gas, and from reduced demand during the pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns. By Q2, revenue was down by more than half, to $3.23 billion. The Q3 top line shows the beginning of a recovery, with revenues coming in at $5.83 billion. Q3 EPS was flat sequentially, at 9 cents.The company’s stock price, as might be expected from the financial performance, has failed to gain much traction since it fell last winter at the start of the corona crisis. Shares in PAGP are down 52% so far this year.The low share price, however, presents investors with an opportunity. Clearly, Jim Simons would agree. His fund staked a position in PAGP by buying 1,045,521 shares of the stock. The holding is worth $8.44 million at the current share price.Plains GP has kept up its commitment to the dividend. The company cut the payment from 36 cents per share to 18 cents for the April payment, but has kept it at that level since then. The cut kept the yield from exploding as share price fell, and kept the payment affordable at current income levels. The current payment annualizes to 72 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 8.3%.Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins likes Plains for its ability to generate cash. He writes, “PAGP's cash flow profile has actually improved this year. While 2021 will see more headwinds to EBITDA than 2020, lower capex and cost-cutting measures implemented since the pandemic still drive an FCF inflection. We now model Plains generating an all-in FCF surplus [...] We continue to believe the partnership’s outlook is much better than recent investor sentiment in the stock."In line with these comments, Jenkins rates PAGP a Buy. His $9 price target suggests it has room to grow ~10% from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Overall, there are three recent reviews of PAGP on record, and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus here a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $8.17, and its $10 average price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (See PAGP stock analysis on TipRanks)Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)Next up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, is a mortgage loan company serving a US customer base. The company invests in senior floating-rate commercial mortgages, as well as originating and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio is valued at more than $1.8 billion.GPMT is showing some solid messages in recent financial performance. The company beat the forecasts on earnings, reporting 27 cents per share against a 20-cent estimate, for a 35% beat. Revenues were up year-over-year, and the company finished the quarter with over $353 million in cash and cash equivalents.That foundation allowed GPMT to keep its dividend, although the company did adjust the payment to 20 cents per common share. At that rate, it annualizes to 80 cents and yields a hefty 8.3%. This compares favorably to financial sector peers – and is more than 4x higher than the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. Granite Point is another of Jim Simons’ new positions. The quant billionaire bought up 155,800 shares of this real estate investment trust (REIT), for a stake that’s now worth $1.48 million. Stephen Laws, covering this stock for Raymond James, sees GPMT as a potential winner for dividend investors. He writes, “We expect net interest income to continue to benefit from LIBOR loans in floors, and are increasing our core earnings estimates to reflect this. While GPMT reinstated the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, the company still has roughly $29 million of undistributed taxable income at September 30. Given this, we anticipate a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be declared prior to year-end.”The 5-star analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $11 price target implies 16% growth over the next months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous analyst rating – although the two recent Buys make the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target matches Laws’, at $11, and indicates a 16% upside from the current trading price of $9.60. (See GPMT stock analysis on TipRanks)Phillips 66 (PSX)Last on our list of Simons’ new purchases is Phillips 66, the oil and gas giant. With over $107 billion in annual revenues, and more than $58 billion in total assets, Phillips 66 is deeply involved in oil production, refining, and marketing. The company also has a large presence in the petrochemical industry.The low prices, economic shutdowns, and unpredictable demand have put pressure on PSX’s share price this year, and the stock has only partly rebounded from last winter’s swoon. PSX is down 40% year-to-date, but it’s up 54% from its late-March trough.In the third quarter, Phillips 66 saw an EPS loss of 1 cent – but that was far better than the 80-cent lost which had been forecast. Revenues for the quarter came in at $15.93 billion, up 45% from the previous quarter.The company pays out 90 cents per common share, and has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable payment with occasional increases. The annualized payment of $3.60 gives a yield of 5.4%, well above the utility sector average yield of 3.3%.Simons, for his part, was impressed enough by this stock to purchase 120,800 shares. That’s a holding now worth $7.47 million.In his note on PSX, Scotiabank’s Paul Cheng notes several key points, including some that may seem counterintuitive. “Passing of Election Day may actually trigger new buying in the group even with a Biden win. Contrary to the widespread belief, the sector has historically outperformed the general market in the first year of a new Democrat Administration… Cyclical sectors could be in demand again as investors re-focus their attention from the election to vaccine availability,” Cheng opined. The analyst added, "...relative to other refiners, PSX should benefit more from a rising oil price environment given their large chemical and NGL operations."To this end, Cheng rates PSX an Outperform (i.e. Buy). He sets a $79 price target, indicating an upside potential of 25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, Phillips 66 get a broad-based thumbs-up from Wall Street – as clear from the 11 Buy ratings on the stock, giving it a Strong Buy analyst consensus. (See PSX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs. The plan underscores efforts by the world's No.5 auto group to become a major player in the global EV market, as car makers around the world are pouring billions of dollars of investment to improve battery technology, which keeps EV prices high compared with combustion engine models. Market leader Tesla said in September it aims to halve the cost of its EV batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house to lower EV prices to $25,000 each.

  • Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng EV Sales Jump As Wall Street Sees Leaders Emerge From The Pack

    Chinese EV stocks continued to fall Wednesday even as Li Auto joined rivals Nio and Xpeng in reporting a jump in November sales.

  • Dow Jones Loses Ground Late As McConnell Shoots Down Stimulus Plan; Tesla Gains Again

    The Dow Jones gave up gains late after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a proposed coronavirus stimulus plan.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market.When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price.Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Raymond James analysts have chimed in – and they are recommending two high-yield dividend stocks for investors looking to find protection for their portfolio. These are stocks with a specific set of clear attributes: a dividend yield of 10% and Strong Buy ratings.Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)We’ll start with Kimbell Royalty Partners, a land investment company operating in some of the US’ major oil and gas producing regions: the Bakken of North Dakota, Pennsylvania’s Appalachian region, the Colorado Rockies, and several formations in Texas. Kimbell owns mineral rights in more than 13 million acres across these regions, and collects royalties from over 95,000 active wells. Over 40,000 of those wells are in the Permian Basin of Texas, the famous oil formation that has, in the past decade, helped turn the US from a net importer of hydrocarbons to a net exporter.The coronavirus crisis hit Kimbell directly in the pocketbook, knocking down share prices and earnings as economic restrictions, social lockdowns, and the economic downturn all struck at production and demand. The situation has only begun to revive, with the Q3 revenues growing 44% sequentially to reach $24.3 million.Kimbell has long been a reliable dividend payer, with a twist. Where most dividend stocks keep their payouts stable, typically making just adjustment in a year, Kimbell has a history of reevaluating its dividend payment every quarter. The result is a dividend that is rarely predictable – but is always affordable for the company. The last declaration, for the third quarter, was 19 cents per common share, or up 46% from the previous quarter. At that rate, the dividend yields ~10%,Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman noted, “Despite a strong quarterly performance and a nearly 50% distribution raise in 3Q, the market continues to under appreciate the unique value proposition of Kimbell's assets, in our view. Kimbell has a best-in-class 13% base decline, exposure to every major basin and commodity, as well as a very manageable leverage profile…”Regarding the possible anti-hydrocarbon stance of a Biden Administration, Freeman sees little reason for worry, saying, “Investors concerned about a potential Biden presidency (which appears increasingly likely) have little to fear in KRP. The company has less than ~2% of acreage on federal lands, meaning a frac ban on those properties would not have a material impact on KRP's business and might actually help them if it improved the overall supply impact."In line with these comments, Freeman rates KRP a Strong Buy, and his $9 price target implies it has room for 25% growth going forward. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here)Wall Street appears to agree with Freeman, and the analyst consensus view is also a Strong Buy, based on 5 unanimous positive reviews. This stock is priced at $7.21, and its $11 average target is even more bullish than Freemans, suggesting a one-year upside of ~52%. (See KRP stock analysis on TipRanks)NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)NexPoint inhabits the real estate trust niche, investing in mortgage loans on rental units, both single- and multi-family occupancy, along with self-storage units and office spaces. The company operates in the US, across major metropolitan hubs.NexPoint held its IPO in February this year, just before the coronavirus pandemic inspired an economic crisis. The offering saw 5 million shares sell, and brought in some $95 million in capital. Since then, the shares are down 13%. Earnings, however, have posted gains in each full quarter that the company has reported as a public entity, coming in at 37 cents per share in Q2 and 52 cents in Q3. The Q3 number was 30% above the forecast.The dividend here is also solid. NexPoint started out with a 22-cent per share payment in Q1, and raised it in Q2 to its current level of 40 cents per common share. This annualizes to $1.60, making the yield an impressive ~10%.Stephan Laws, 5-star analyst with Raymond James, is impressed with what he sees here. Laws writes of NexPoint, “Recent investments should drive significant core earnings growth, which is reflected in the increased 4Q guidance range of $0.49-0.53 per share (up from $0.46-0.50 per share). The guidance incorporates the full quarter impact of the new 3Q investments as well as new mezz investments made in October. We are increasing our 4Q and 2021 estimates, and we have increased confidence in our forecast for a 1Q21 dividend increase, which we now forecast at $0.45 per share…”Following these sentiments, Laws puts a Strong Buy rating on NREF. His $18 price target suggest the stock has a 9% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)With 2 recent Buy reviews, the analyst consensus on NREF shares is a Moderate Buy. The stock’s $18 average price target matches Laws’, implying 9% growth. (See NREF stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A ‘severe’ drop is imminent, this stock market is signaling, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • Workhorse Shares Fall On Delayed USPS Mail Truck Decision

    Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) are down in after-hours trading Tuesday on news of a delay for the long-awaited U.S. Postal Service contract.What Happened: The USPS is delaying its contract decision on the USPS replacement vehicles, according to Trucks.com.The USPS told Trucks it expects to make a decision in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. This decision has been delayed multiple times already and now puts pressure on Workhorse, one of three finalists for the contact."Amid continuing Covid-19 concerns, and in order to provide for capital investment activities and required approvals, the program schedule has been revised and a decision is now planned for quarter 2 of fiscal year 2021," the USPS said in a statement.Related Link: Workhorse CFO Steve Schrader On The Status Of The USPS ContractWhy It's Important: The USPS is set to award a $6 billion contract for 180,000 delivery vehicles. Workhorse Group is one of the finalists along with Turkey-based Krsan and Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).Shares of Workhorse are up over 700% in 2020 and investors could sell the delay news.WKHS Price Action: Shares of Workhorse fell 14% to $21.75 in after-hours trading.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Barstool, MGM Could Be Big Winners With Michigan Online Sports Betting * Musk Wants Tesla Employees To Pinch Pennies For Profitability(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls Slack a '1+1=3' deal, part of a $50 billion dream

    Salesforce is the fastest-growing enterprise software company and just did a record deal.

  • China buys first Indian rice in decades amid scarce supply

    China has begun importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies from Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam and an offer of sharply discounted prices, Indian industry officials said. India is the world's biggest rice exporter and China the biggest importer. Beijing buys in around 4 million tonnes a year but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Leave Silicon Valley for Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. will move its headquarters to Houston, a major shift for a founding Silicon Valley computer maker now seeking haven in a lower-cost region while making way for a new generation of nimbler mobile and consumer-web giants.The company said it was already building a “state-of-the-art” new campus in Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city. HPE also reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ predictions, suggesting that businesses are upgrading their data-center hardware during the coronavirus pandemic.HPE was created in the 2015 split of one of the consummate Bay Area technology companies, Hewlett-Packard Co., which was founded in 1939 in a Palo Alto garage. The move to Texas comes amid a broader re-evaluation, motivated by pandemic-enforced work-from-anywhere arrangements, by individuals and companies opting to leave behind a region known for its high cost of living and difficult commute.Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri has been working to turn around HPE, a maker of servers, storage hardware and networking gear, which had reported declining revenue in all but one quarter since separating from personal-computer maker HP Inc. Neri is reducing the company’s overhead costs, exiting unprofitable businesses and chasing the hybrid-cloud market, in which businesses store and process some of their information in corporate data centers and some with public cloud companies.Sales in the quarter ended Oct. 31 were little changed from a year ago at $7.2 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $6.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was 37 cents a share in the fiscal fourth quarter, HPE said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts had projected 34 cents.The spread of Covid-19 and the economic slowdown it triggered had suppressed demand for networking and computer hardware and services. Now that companies have settled into remote work for many employees, they’re investing in gear to make that more efficient.“The global pandemic has forced businesses to rethink everything from remote work and collaboration to business continuity and data insight,” Neri said in the statement. “We saw a notable rebound in our overall revenue, with particular acceleration in key growth areas of our business.”Hewlett Packard Enterprises follows a handful of other companies exiting at least in part from the San Francisco Bay Area. Newly public data-mining provider Palantir Technologies Inc. moved to Denver from Palo Alto earlier this year, while besieged e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. is relocating to Washington from San Francisco. Charles Schwab Corp. said last year its headquarters will shift from San Francisco to Westlake, Texas. Many individuals, encouraged by laissez-faire work-from-home rules and put off by the cost of living in California, are also on the move.As Hewlett Packard Enterprises and its predecessor company receded from prominence in recent years, newer companies -- such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- have taken their place in the Silicon Valley pantheon.Fiscal fourth-quarter sales increased 6% from the prior period. In the current quarter, HPE projected that profit, excluding some items, will be 40 cents to 44 cents. That compares with an average analyst prediction of 35 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company said sales will decline from the preceding period at a percentage in the mid-single digits, in line with normal seasonal patterns. A decline of 5% would indicate sales of about $6.84 billion. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.63 billion.The company will keep its technology innovation hub in San Jose, at a relatively new building, CEO Neri said on a conference call with analysts. Administrative work will be centered at the new Texas headquarters. Consolidating more expensive facilities in California will lead to real estate cost savings, he said.No staff reductions are associated with the move, HPE said in the statement. The company has locations in several cities in Texas, including Austin and Plano, and has more than 2,600 workers in Houston, according to a statement from the office of Governor Greg Abbott.HPE shares were little changed in extended trading after closing at $11.20 in New York. They have declined 29% this year.(Adds other companies leaving the Bay Area starting in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks Could Go Boom, Says Roth Capital

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder.It’s understandable why some investors are wary. Those opposed are quick to point out that there could be a very real reason these stocks are changing hands for pocket change, with the low share prices often masking obstacles like weak fundamentals or troubling headwinds. That said, others are drawn in by the sheer growth potential of penny stocks. The fact is that even minor share price appreciation can mean huge percentage gains, and thus, serious returns. What’s more, your money goes further with these bargain names.No matter which side you take, one thing is certain, due diligence is necessary before making any investment decisions. That’s where the experts come in, namely the analysts at Roth Capital. These pros bring experience and in-depth knowledge to the table.With this in mind, our focus turned to two penny stocks that have received a thumbs up from Roth Capital analysts. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, both have been cheered by the rest of the Street as well, as they boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table.Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)Leveraging its patented phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) delivery platform, Cellectar Biosciences develops cutting-edge treatments for cancer. Based on the potential of its drug candidate, CLR 131, and its $1.24 share price, Roth Capital thinks that now is the time to get in on the action.Representing the firm, analyst Jonathan Aschoff tells clients that he is optimistic about CLR 131, which is a small-molecule, targeted PDC designed to deliver cytotoxic radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells, in the lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) indications. According to Aschoff, following its Type B guidance meeting with the FDA, “CLRB is prepared to initiate its first pivotal CLR 131 trial in LPL/WM after achieving a 100% ORR and 75% major response rate in four patients.” He points out that although CLRB just reported promising results in multiple myeloma (MM) (40% ORR in triple class refractory (TCR) patients at total body doses of at least 60mCi), LPL/WM was selected for the initial pivotal trial based on the very strong initial results and the lower competition for patients.“We view this as a prudent decision because NCCN compedia listing in MM is a mere peer-reviewed publication away, if first approved in LPL/WM. We also note that CLRB has steadily improved its dosing of CLR 131, essentially fractionating the doses so that higher total body doses are well tolerated,” Aschoff further explained. Adding to the good news, the therapy generated activity in preliminary Phase 1 unresectable brain tumors. Aschoff added, “Disease control was shown in two heavily pretreated patients with ependymomas, showing the drug's ability to cross the blood brain barrier, and all doses through 60 mCi/m2 have exhibited a favorable safety profile.”To this end, Aschoff rates CLRB a Buy along with a $10 price target. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 713%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Aschoff’s track record, click here)Are other analysts in agreement? They are. 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been issued in the last three months. So, the message is clear: CLRB is a Strong Buy. Given the $5.48 average price target, shares could soar 345% from current levels. (See CLRB stock analysis on TipRanks)Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)With vast gene therapy experience, Applied Genetic Technologies designs and constructs all critical gene therapy elements and brings them together to develop successful treatments for patients. Currently going for $4.50 apiece, Roth Capital believes this stock’s long-term growth narrative is strong.Firm analyst Zegbeh Jallah points out that recently released data for its XLRP gene therapy program, which is expected to enter pivotal studies in Q1 2021, reaffirmed his bullish thesis. “Despite the market not fully appreciating the data given how the stock traded, we continue to believe that the results suggest that AGTC could have a best-in-class therapy, which is supportive of the planned pivotal efforts,” he explained.Providing an update on the results of the Phase 1/2 XLRP study, using the FDA's criteria, AGTC evaluated responses at 12 months in the lower dose groups (2 and 4), and 6 months in the higher dose groups (5 and 6). According to Jallah, “initial responses were observed in dose Groups 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, with impressive response durability even at 12 months.”On top of this, at 6 months, the dose used in Group 5 resulted in a 43% response rate or a 57% response rate if excluding a patient not meeting the enrollment criteria. In Group 6, a response rate of 50% was observed, or 100% excluding patients not meeting the enrollment criteria.Jallah added, “All measurements were obtained in the 36 perimetry grid, which we believe should make it easier to preselect loci likely to respond. Although BCVA is not the primary endpoint, BCVA improvements, which can capture changes in the central region, were maintained at 12 months.”Even though some investors have expressed concern about Meira’s competing therapy, Jallah believes AGTC’s technology could have a leg up. “Overall, we believe that the data from both companies is strongly indicative of the efficacy potential of gene therapy for inherited retinal disease, and although differences in the study design makes direct comparisons difficult, we believe that AGTC could have a competitive advantage heading into pivotal studies,” he commented.In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah reiterated a Buy rating and $30 price target, indicating 568% upside potential. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here)All in all, other analysts echo Jallah’s sentiment. 5 Buys and zero Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $18.25 is less aggressive than Jallah’s but still leaves room for upside potential of 306%. (See AGTC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Investors Are Positive 12 Battered Companies Will Come Back

    Investors are already trying to figure out who the S&P 500 pandemic survivors will be. And they've identified their best bets if you're listening.

  • Moderna Stock Dips After Merck Announces It Sold Its Stake

    Moderna stock is falling in premarket trading on news that Merck sold its investment in the biotech company, which has soared after successful trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Merck Sells Stake in Moderna as Vaccine Gets FDA Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. said it sold its stake in Moderna Inc., the biotechnology company that’s in the midst of developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The shares of both companies rose.Merck sold its direct equity investment in Moderna during the first half of the fourth quarter, according to a statement from the U.S. drugmaker on Wednesday. No terms of the sale of the holdings were given.Shares of Moderna fell by as much as 9% as the U.S. market opened, but the stock recovered quickly and was up $2.5% to $144.50 at 10:05 a.m. in New York trading. The company’s stock has seen a more-than-sevenfold surge so far this year. Merck’s shares were up 0.42% to $81.90.Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna is developing one of the fastest-moving potential coronavirus vaccines. The shot is slated for review by U.S. regulators in the coming weeks.Merck, which is also developing its own Covid-19 vaccines, was an early investor in Moderna, investing $50 million in 2015 and another $125 million in 2018. Moderna sold shares to the public for the first time in Dec. 2018. The U.S. drug giant said it had seen a large increase in the value of its investment since it first put money into the company.“Merck achieved a substantial gain on its direct holding in MRNA over the life of the investment, particularly in 2020 given the substantial appreciation in MRNA’s stock price,” the drugmaker said in its statement. A spokeswoman declined to provide additional details.Merck still holds an indirect exposure to Moderna through its investment in venture funds, the company said, and the drugmakers are working together on developing new cancer therapies.(Updates with additional details on Merck’s investment in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.