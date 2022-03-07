The teen famous for tracking Elon Musk's jet has a new target: Russian oligarchs' jets and yachts

An Alrosa private jet taking off from Novosibirsk International Airport in Siberia, Russia. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images

Twitter accounts have been set up to track the air and sea travel of Russian oligarchs.

The accounts formed following sanctions against members of Putin's inner circle and their assets.

The teen who made headlines for tracking Elon Musk's private jet travel is behind the new accounts.

The teenager who created a Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet has turned his talents to a new subject: Russian oligarchs and their assets.

Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, created a new account that tracks the whereabouts of the yachts owned by Russian billionaires. Called simply Russian Yachts, the account posted for the first time on Saturday and will be "keeping watch and posting updates," Sweeney tweeted.

The new tracker follows an earlier account created by Sweeney in February called Russian Oligarch Jets, which tracks the whereabouts of some of Russia's wealthiest business executives, posting when and where their aircraft take off and land.

Another account was formed to track flights on planes registered to Putin and Russian VIPs, though Sweeney warned in a tweet not to expect it to be very accurate because there were several VIP planes and there wasn't as much available flight data in Russia as in other places.

Sweeney created the accounts after the US sanctioned several members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and pledged to hunt down and freeze their assets, including their yachts and mansions. But Russian billionaires are still crisscrossing the globe on private jets and yachts despite the sanctions, which are meant to financially cripple Russia's elite in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some of Russia's wealthiest business executives have started moving their megayachts to the Maldives, possibly in an effort to keep them from being seized. But billionaire and Putin confidant Igor Sechin has already had his $120 million vessel apprehended by French authorities and Gennady Timchenko, also a member of Putin's inner circle, had his megayacht seized in Italy, the Associated Press reported.

Sweeney, 19, first made headlines in January after saying Musk offered to pay him to shut down his Elon Musk's Jet account, which tracks flights made by Musk's private plane. Launched in June 2020, the account relies on bots to scrape publicly available air-traffic information, but it rankled Musk. In a direct message to Sweeney, the billionaire Tesla CEO offered $5,000 to shut it down, calling it a "security risk."

Sweeney previously told Insider that he countered Musk's offer, asking for $50,000 instead, but Musk declined.

Asked if he's scared of potential retaliation from tracked Russians, he said flatly: "Not really, they'll probably just ignore it."

