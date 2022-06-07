The teen who tracks Elon Musk's jet has begun monitoring private jets for celebrities like Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian

Jack Sweeney has begun tracking Tom Cruise's private jets. Associated Press

Jack Sweeney said he has begun tracking four of Tom Cruise's private aircrafts.

The teen is reporting the travel habits of numerous celebrities, including Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

The actor known for "Top Gun" has spent millions on his collection of private planes.

The teen known for tracking Elon Musk's jet has expanded his reach to include Hollywood stars.

Jack Sweeney, 19, said on Monday via Twitter that he had begun tracking four of Tom Cruise's private jets under his Twitter account @CelebJets. The account has nearly 28,000 followers and also appears to track the travel patterns of several other celebrities, including Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian.

Sweeney did not respond to a request for further comment from Insider ahead of publication. A spokesperson for Cruise also did not respond to a request for comment.

Cruise has made headlines in recent weeks with his smash hit "Top Gun: Maverick." But, his character isn't the only one with an affinity for jets.

The actor is known to have spent millions on buying private aircrafts, including a $4 million World War II-era P-51 Mustang single-seater fighter plane and a $20 million Gulfstream. Sweeney said he has been able to identify Cruise's P-51, Gulfstream, HondaJet, and a Challenger 300.

Sweeney previously told Insider that he uses bots to scrape publicly-available air-traffic data. He explained to Bloomberg last month that he ties the individual's to the different jets by identifying patterns between the public figure's travel habits as reported on social media and the aircraft's travel history on the online database.

Cruise has held a pilot's license since 1994 and often flies his own private jets, according to Forbes. The actor is known for doing his own stunts in his movies.

Cruise also appears to enjoy flights as a passenger as well. His Gulfstream 4 is tricked out with a jacuzzi and screening room, Forbes has reported. The actor reportedly has a private hangar where he stores the aircrafts.

The actor is one of many people that Sweeney has begun tracking. Last month, he announced on Twitter that he had uncovered the whereabouts of Mark Zuckerberg's private jet. Sweeney had previously tracked the Facebook founder's travel patterns, but was made aware that Zuckerberg had changed planes about a month after he began tracking the billionaire. Meta spent over $26 million on its CEO's private security in 2021.

Earlier this year, Musk expressed concern over the account Sweeney created to track and report out his personal travel habits. In January, the Tesla CEO offered the teen $5,000 to take down the Twitter account, but Sweeney rejected the offer.

"I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase," Musk said in a private message to Sweeney, Protocol reported.

