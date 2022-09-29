U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,645.27
    -73.77 (-1.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.72
    -420.02 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,731.38
    -320.26 (-2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,668.78
    -46.46 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.44
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.40
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.18 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9793
    +0.0054 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7430
    +0.0380 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0188 (+1.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4100
    +0.2880 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,368.83
    -178.61 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.88
    -3.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Teenage Engineering's PO-80 Record Factory both cuts and plays vinyl

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Teenage Engineering

Teenage Engineering is best known these days for its electronic music-making gear, but now it has an option for creating physical copies of those tunes. The Swedish brand has released a PO-80 Record Factory that, as the name implies, lets you cut vinyl records at home in addition to playing them back. The extra-cute orange and white design is part of the draw, but the real appeal is the simplicity — you just need to plug an audio device into the 3.5mm jack and start recording.

You're limited to monophonic sound, and you won't be cutting more than a single with a B-side. The included five-inch blank records (complete with sleeves) allow for about four minutes of audio per side at 33RPM, and three minutes at 45RPM. There's an adapter for playing seven-inch records, and all power comes over USB.

If the concept looks a bit familiar, it should. Japanese designer Yuri Suzuki initially explored the idea with a record-cutting machine he built in tandem with the magazine publisher Gakken. Suzuki is a friend of Teenage Engineering, and teamed up with the company to develop a new version with the "Pocket Operator mentality" and a revised design.

The Record Factory is available for $149. While that's not trivial, it's not a lot to spend if you want to produce tangible copies of your lo-fi music. Just be prepared to look elsewhere if you intend to release whole albums.

Recommended Stories