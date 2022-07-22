Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 13-game anthology debuts August 30th

Shredder's Revenge is great if you want a modern take on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-'em-ups, but what if you'd rather stick with the classics? You won't have to wait long to revisit those, either. Digital Eclipse, Konami and Nickelodeon have announced that TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection debuts August 30th on PCs (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The bundle includes all 13 home and arcade games from the golden era of the half-shell heroes, including the Japanese versions.

You can return to the days of pumping endless quarters with the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game and its Turtles in Time follow-up. If you're more familiar with the console titles, you can play everything ranging from the notoriously difficult TMNT for the NES through to the three Game Boy releases and Tournament Fighters for the Genesis and SNES. The games remain in their original aspect ratios, but you can play online with friends and take advantage of creature comforts like save games, rewinding and a gallery full of concept art.

You'll still want to play Shredder's Revenge if you prefer more recent game mechanics and up-to-date (if still retro-looking) graphics. Many of the frustrations you felt in the '90s will still be present in The Cowabunga Collection. All the same, it's easy to see the appeal — this is likely your best chance to play all of the early hits without running an emulator or digging your NES out of the closet.