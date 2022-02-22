U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,309.42
    -39.45 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,619.98
    -459.20 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,414.07
    -134.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.55
    -9.79 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0640
    +0.3650 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,990.29
    -230.72 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.93
    +30.64 (+3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Teens & Taxes: Where Can Your Teen e-File For Free?

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

The IRS recommends that taxpayers e-file their taxes to reduce the chance of processing delays and receive any tax refunds faster. The IRS points out that electronically filing your return is also the most secure way to file your taxes. If your teenager received earned income as a W-2 employee or 1099 contractor in 2021, they may have to file tax returns.

See: Teens & Taxes: Are My Teenager’s Scholarships and Grants Taxable?
Find: Teens & Taxes: My Teen Has Investment Income — Do They Need to File Taxes?

Your teen can likely file their taxes electronically online, for free, through the IRS Free File program according to IRS.gov. The IRS Free File program offers free guided tax preparation for any taxpayer with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less. Your teen will need to answer simple questions about their income and withholding taxes paid (if any). This information will be on their W-2 form. The guided tax prep program does all the math to ensure calculations are correct. Your teen’s tax returns will be filed through an IRS partner website. Some programs also offer free state tax prep and filing, if necessary.

If you and your teen are confident filing taxes on your own, you can use the IRS Free File Fillable Forms. This option is available to taxpayers at any income level. This program does not provide any tax prep guidance and it does not perform “extensive error checking,” according to IRS.gov. It does perform basic calculations. Your teen will have to choose the correct income tax form and enter the information online. The Free File Fillable Form option allows taxpayers to electronically sign and file their return and then print a copy for their own records. It does not process state tax returns.

Your teen can also e-file their taxes for free using third-party tax software. TurboTax by Intuit offers a free edition to e-file simple tax returns. Your teen must file by March 31, 2022, to use the program. FreeTaxUSA also provides an option to e-file federal tax returns for free, as well as filing state returns for $14.99. TaxSlayer is another commercial tax software with free e-file options.

Learn: Teens & Taxes: How Can I Be Sure My Teenager Won’t Be Accidentally Taxed on P2P Transactions?
Explore: Teens & Taxes: What Tax Form Should My Teenager File?

If your teen chooses to use commercial tax software, make sure it is an authorized e-file provider by cross-referencing against the software listed on the IRS website.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Teens & Taxes: Where Can Your Teen e-File For Free?

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • S&P 500 at risk of first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday is on the verge of falling into a correction for the first time in two years, as tensions in Eastern Europe ratchet higher.

  • Even a Falling Nasdaq Couldn't Stop These 2 Stocks Tuesday

    As the geopolitical climate becomes more complex, stock markets have reacted negatively to the potential disruptions that could result. Adding to losses from last week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell another 1.2% on Tuesday as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Both Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported positive news that made shareholders more comfortable about what the future could bring, and below we'll look more closely at what sent both stocks higher.

  • ‘She had a will, but it was null and void’: My friend and her sister are fighting over their mother’s life-insurance policy and $32,000 bank account. Who’s right?

    My friend’s mom passed away about a year ago. The friend signed this account to Kelly, the other daughter. Kelly tried to work with Mary on splitting everything (home, contents, car and money) right down middle after paying all the bills.

  • Why this technical analyst sees a nearly 20% S&P 500 nosedive

    And the stock charts say here comes the sell-off.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • Home Depot Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip?

    Shares of Home Depot are not trading too well on Tuesday morning, down about 9% after the company reported earnings. Bulls were hopeful that strong housing trends would propel Home Depot's top and bottom line. What more could Home Depot do?

  • Americans are worried they’ll get smaller tax refunds this year — unfortunately, they’re onto something

    Everyone loves their income tax refund and many people depend on the cash to make ends meet. Smaller-sized refunds, potential IRS processing delays and diminished purchasing power due to inflation are the three top concerns of people who are expecting a cash infusion from the taxman, said a Bankrate.com poll of almost 2,500 people. • For people expecting refunds, two-thirds had concerns.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.

  • Why Meritor Stock Is Soaring Today

    Truck engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is making a big bet on the electrification of the transportation sector, on Monday announcing plans to acquire Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed debt. Meritor is a maker of drivetrain, braking, and powertrain components for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, a business that complements Cummins' core diesel engine operations well.