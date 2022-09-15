U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Teeth Whitening Market to Record 4.21% CAGR, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026

Teeth Whitening Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Teeth Whitening Market size is expected to increase by USD 941.51 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.21%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The teeth whitening market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will drive the teeth whitening market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Driving the Market-

  • Teeth Whitening Market Driver:

Products are being sold online and through retail channels. Consumers are increasingly using digital and social media. However, a significant portion of the population is still not utilizing these channels. Hence, vendors should focus on digital and social media marketing to increase product visibility, which would lead to a strong online brand image.

  • Teeth Whitening Market Trend:

Customers want enhanced shopping experiences and prefer to shop for products online. Some of the online retailers that offer a wide variety of oral hygiene products include Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, and eBay. Manufacturers such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter and Gamble (P and G), and others sell these products through online retailers. Moreover, omnichannel retailing is also gaining traction among vendors, as they also sell their products through their web portals.

  • Teeth Whitening Market Challenge:

Counterfeit products harm the finances and brand image of vendors. These products are often made from low-quality raw materials and are priced lower. The availability of such products in developing nations is high due to low product awareness. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness among retailers about the availability of counterfeit products.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and learn more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics

Beard Grooming Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The beard grooming products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Skincare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The skincare products market share is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Teeth Whitening Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 941.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.64

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Whitening tooth paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brodie and Stone International Plc

  • 10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co

  • 10.6 GoSmile LLC

  • 10.7 GSK Plc

  • 10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.9 Johnson and Johnson services Inc

  • 10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.11 Ultradent Products Inc.

  • 10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teeth-whitening-market-to-record-4-21-cagr-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301624527.html

SOURCE Technavio

