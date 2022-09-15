Teeth Whitening Market to Record 4.21% CAGR, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026

Teeth Whitening Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

Segments: Product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Teeth Whitening Market size is expected to increase by USD 941.51 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.21%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The teeth whitening market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will drive the teeth whitening market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges Driving the Market-

Teeth Whitening Market Driver:

Products are being sold online and through retail channels. Consumers are increasingly using digital and social media. However, a significant portion of the population is still not utilizing these channels. Hence, vendors should focus on digital and social media marketing to increase product visibility, which would lead to a strong online brand image.

Teeth Whitening Market Trend:

Customers want enhanced shopping experiences and prefer to shop for products online. Some of the online retailers that offer a wide variety of oral hygiene products include Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, and eBay. Manufacturers such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter and Gamble (P and G), and others sell these products through online retailers. Moreover, omnichannel retailing is also gaining traction among vendors, as they also sell their products through their web portals.

Teeth Whitening Market Challenge:

Counterfeit products harm the finances and brand image of vendors. These products are often made from low-quality raw materials and are priced lower. The availability of such products in developing nations is high due to low product awareness. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness among retailers about the availability of counterfeit products.

Teeth Whitening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 941.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, Brodie and Stone International Plc, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co, DaVinci LLC, GoSmile LLC, GSK Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson services Inc, NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhite plus, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever Group, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Whitening tooth paste - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brodie and Stone International Plc

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

10.5 Colgate Palmolive Co

10.6 GoSmile LLC

10.7 GSK Plc

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

10.9 Johnson and Johnson services Inc

10.10 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.11 Ultradent Products Inc.

10.12 Unilever Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

