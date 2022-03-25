Teeth Whitening Market Size to Grow by USD 840.38 million | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The teeth whitening market size is expected to grow by USD 840.38 million from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report
Teeth Whitening Market: Driver
The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects of the global teeth whitening market size. A large number of consumers opt for dental veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays or onlays cosmetic treatments to improve their dental health and appearance, which, in turn, will boost the demand for cosmetic dentistry and propel the growth potential of the global teeth whitening industry.
Learn more about the factors impacting the growth of the market. Request Free Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Brodie & Stone International Plc - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as JANINA ULTRA WHITE.
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Arm & Hammer Complete Care Toothpaste.
Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Sensodyne True White Toothpaste.
GoSmile LLC. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Teeth Whitening Gel.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Teeth Whitening Market: Segmentation Analysis
By product, the market has been segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others. The whitening toothpastes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are developing whitening toothpastes that offer tartar protection and other benefits apart from whitening. With the advent of online stores, accessing these products has become easier. Whitening toothpastes are priced conveniently when compared to other teeth whitening products, which also helps in drawing more consumers. The whitening toothpastes market will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to high penetration rate and cost-effectiveness.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the teeth whitening market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will significantly influence teeth whitening market growth in this region.
To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a free sample report
Related Reports
Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Self-tan Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Teeth Whitening Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 840.38 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.44
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Whitening toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Brodie & Stone International Plc
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
GoSmile LLC.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Johnson & Johnson
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Ultradent Products Inc.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teeth-whitening-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-840-38-million--technavio-301510071.html
SOURCE Technavio