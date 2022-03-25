U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Teeth Whitening Market Size to Grow by USD 840.38 million | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The teeth whitening market size is expected to grow by USD 840.38 million from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Teeth Whitening Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Teeth Whitening Market: Driver

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects of the global teeth whitening market size. A large number of consumers opt for dental veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays or onlays cosmetic treatments to improve their dental health and appearance, which, in turn, will boost the demand for cosmetic dentistry and propel the growth potential of the global teeth whitening industry.

Learn more about the factors impacting the growth of the market. Request Free Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Brodie & Stone International Plc - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as JANINA ULTRA WHITE.

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Arm & Hammer Complete Care Toothpaste.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Sensodyne True White Toothpaste.

  • GoSmile LLC. - The company offers a range of teeth whitening products such as Teeth Whitening Gel.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Teeth Whitening Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others. The whitening toothpastes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are developing whitening toothpastes that offer tartar protection and other benefits apart from whitening. With the advent of online stores, accessing these products has become easier. Whitening toothpastes are priced conveniently when compared to other teeth whitening products, which also helps in drawing more consumers. The whitening toothpastes market will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to high penetration rate and cost-effectiveness.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the teeth whitening market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will significantly influence teeth whitening market growth in this region.

To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a free sample report

Related Reports

Mass Beauty Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Self-tan Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Teeth Whitening Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 840.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.44

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Whitening toothpaste - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Whitening strips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Brodie & Stone International Plc

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • GoSmile LLC.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Ultradent Products Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teeth-whitening-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-840-38-million--technavio-301510071.html

SOURCE Technavio

