U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.93
    -0.26 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.33
    -119.01 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,177.64
    +55.96 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.18
    +3.41 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    -1.82 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0390 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.5990 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,195.91
    -3,205.40 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.76
    -34.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial Launch of Tego Guardian on the Splunk SIEM Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has accelerated its sales and marketing activities following the recent successful launch of its Tego Guardian threat intelligence app.

The commercial sales strategy is focused on marketing to existing Splunk Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) users, since the Tego Guardian app seamlessly integrates with the Splunk SIEM platform. Tego plans to expand its dedicated inhouse sales team, specifically trained to market the Tego Guardian app to Fortune 2000 enterprises using the Splunk SIEM platform. The Company is also developing a channel partner initiative to foster meaningful, profitable relationships with leading cybersecurity consultants and solution providers. These channel partners will offer the Tego Guardian app as a value add in addition to the current services and solutions they offer to their existing Splunk SIEM clients. Most recently, the Company retained well-respected, industry expert Amy Looper and her firm, Relativity Sells, to assist in executing its go-to-market strategy and building long-term client relationships.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce this expanded sales and marketing initiative around the Tego Guardian app following our commercial launch on Splunk and the positive feedback we garnered during the pilot program. This was due to the Tego Guardian app's ability to provide an enterprise's cybersecurity team tools to analyze the threat data and immediately assess which threats need to be acted upon, thereby saving the enterprise time and money. A typical Splunk SIEM enterprise client spends in excess of $1 million on data analytics and cybersecurity, thereby making the addition of the Tego Guardian app cost effective and a good return on investment.

"We're also excited to launch our channel partner initiative. In addition to our recent collaboration with Relativity Sells, we are in advanced discussions with a number of highly reputable cybersecurity solution providers to incorporate our solution in their offering. We believe this channel partner program will enable us to rapidly scale the business, given their established relationships with many of our target customers. The initial sales strategy will focus on Splunk's existing client base. Splunk alone has an established user base of over 15,000 clients with most of them being larger organizations and is trusted by 90 of the Fortune 100. All of these Splunk clients are potential users of the Tego Guardian app. In addition to Splunk, we plan on developing future version of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other leading SIEM platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for 10 of the top SIEM platforms within the next two years."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About Relativity Sells

Relativity Sells was founded in 2020 by Amy Looper. Over the past two decades Amy has led sales teams and individually contributed to over $50M of topline revenue for SAAS and cybersecurity companies. Her customer-centric sales approach minimizes gaps between marketing, sales, and customer experience to drive long term revenue for clients and enabled her to achieve #1 sales rep position for over 4 companies. At Relativity Sells, Amy brings her knowledge of cybersecurity and healthcare IT sales to innovative tech startups to teach technical founders how to accelerate revenue and maximize sales performance early on. For more information on Relativity Sell's Founder Sales Accelerator, Advisory, Sales Enablement or Coaching As A Service please visit www.relativitysells.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)
Email: info@tegocyber.com
Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669134/Tego-Cyber-Announces-Acceleration-of-Sales-and-Marketing-Initiatives-Following-Recent-Commercial-Launch-of-Tego-Guardian-on-the-Splunk-SIEM-Platform

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Paypal reportedly in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion

    Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the latest news of Paypal expressing interest in acquiring Pinterest for $45 billion and what this acquisition could mean for the tech space moving forward.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • WeWork Goes Public, Finding a Warmer Reception This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot has changed since WeWork Inc. first tried to go public: a new leader, fewer employees, a global pandemic. One thing that remains the same: It still loses money.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in th

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Explores Acquisition Of Pinterest?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO