U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.05
    -55.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,422.91
    -488.90 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,675.21
    -218.54 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.49 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0620 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,451.03
    -1,263.31 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.01
    -19.38 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.68
    -50.55 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Tego Cyber Inc. Engages Brent Watkins, Leading Cybersecurity Expert and Founder of GlobalSec Partners, To Lead Expanded Business Development Activities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Brent Watkins, founder of GlobalSec Partners LLC, to lead expanded business development activities for the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) platform within select industries.

Mr. Watkins has over two decades of diverse experience investigating computer intrusions and international terrorism cases with the FBI. In 2016, he founded GlobalSec Partners, which provides diversified consulting services for critical infrastructure security, cyber security, and business continuity. Notably, Mr. Watkins was a member of one of the first FBI squads specifically dedicated to the investigation of computer intrusions and has investigated numerous high profile cyber-crime cases. While at the FBI, he also served as an InfraGard Coordinator, where he was responsible for outreach and development of relationships between the government and private sector for enhancing critical infrastructure protection. Prior to the FBI, Mr. Watkins was a military officer with the United States Air Force.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, "We are very excited to work closely with Brent to accelerate our business development activities, given the positive feedback we have already garnered within the industry. Brent brings extensive experience in large scale cyber, fraud, terrorism, and counterintelligence investigations. We believe Brent's knowledge of the cybersecurity industry as well as vast connections within the government and private sectors will prove to be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth and commercialization."

Brent Watkins stated, "I'm thrilled to be joining Tego Cyber during this transformational period as I believe they are on the cusp of significant growth given the opportunities within the market. I conducted extensive due diligence on the TTIP platform, and believe it is truly a best-in-class solution that has the ability to reduce risk, prevent attacks, as well as protect intellectual property and data. I look forward to working closely with Shannon and the senior executive team to bring their solutions to new potential customers and partners."

About Tego Cyber Inc.
Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

CONTACT:
Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123 USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)
Email: info@tegocyber.com
Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684149/Tego-Cyber-Inc-Engages-Brent-Watkins-Leading-Cybersecurity-Expert-and-Founder-of-GlobalSec-Partners-To-Lead-Expanded-Business-Development-Activities

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

    Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition — and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz. Activision Blizzard’s games lineup includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According to […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ Stock May Soon Rise Even Though Earnings Missed Estimates

    The investment bank failed to earn more than Wall Street expected for the first time in seven quarters. Trading revenue declined.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Peloton Stock at $31 a Share?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was the ultimate "stay-at-home" stock in 2020, as more people rushed to buy at-home fitness equipment to stay active. After soaring to a high of $171 in early 2021, the share price has sunk all the way to around $31 at the moment. With the share price approaching the $30 level, the valuation is starting to look very tempting.

  • Techs Drag Stocks Lower With Bond Yields Surging: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tumbled as Treasury yields surged amid concern that central banks will have to boost interest rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag Stocks Lower With Bond Yields Surging: Markets WrapThe

  • When Should You Buy Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)?

    While Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ( NYSE:MBT ) might not be the most widely known stock at the...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Treasury Yield Hits 2-Year High; Apple, Qualcomm Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures fell Tuesday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and especially Nasdaq futures, as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to a fresh two-year high. The stock market rally is set to undercut key levels once again. The stock market rally is still standing, but is bruised and wobbly.