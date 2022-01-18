Tego Cyber Inc. Engages Brent Watkins, Leading Cybersecurity Expert and Founder of GlobalSec Partners, To Lead Expanded Business Development Activities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Brent Watkins, founder of GlobalSec Partners LLC, to lead expanded business development activities for the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) platform within select industries.

Mr. Watkins has over two decades of diverse experience investigating computer intrusions and international terrorism cases with the FBI. In 2016, he founded GlobalSec Partners, which provides diversified consulting services for critical infrastructure security, cyber security, and business continuity. Notably, Mr. Watkins was a member of one of the first FBI squads specifically dedicated to the investigation of computer intrusions and has investigated numerous high profile cyber-crime cases. While at the FBI, he also served as an InfraGard Coordinator, where he was responsible for outreach and development of relationships between the government and private sector for enhancing critical infrastructure protection. Prior to the FBI, Mr. Watkins was a military officer with the United States Air Force.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, "We are very excited to work closely with Brent to accelerate our business development activities, given the positive feedback we have already garnered within the industry. Brent brings extensive experience in large scale cyber, fraud, terrorism, and counterintelligence investigations. We believe Brent's knowledge of the cybersecurity industry as well as vast connections within the government and private sectors will prove to be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth and commercialization."

Brent Watkins stated, "I'm thrilled to be joining Tego Cyber during this transformational period as I believe they are on the cusp of significant growth given the opportunities within the market. I conducted extensive due diligence on the TTIP platform, and believe it is truly a best-in-class solution that has the ability to reduce risk, prevent attacks, as well as protect intellectual property and data. I look forward to working closely with Shannon and the senior executive team to bring their solutions to new potential customers and partners."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) ("the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

