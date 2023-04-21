TEHO International's (Catalist:5OQ) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TEHO International's (Catalist:5OQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TEHO International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$4.4m ÷ (S$55m - S$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, TEHO International has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.1% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for TEHO International

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TEHO International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how TEHO International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From TEHO International's ROCE Trend?

Like most people, we're pleased that TEHO International is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 14% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 61%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 44% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On TEHO International's ROCE

From what we've seen above, TEHO International has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

TEHO International does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here