Tekcapital Plc to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, August 5th, 2021

·4 min read

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, today announced that Clifford M. Gross Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital Plc will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, August 5th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Tekcapital is a unique IP investment company that acquires and commercializes technologies developed by its global university network. Currently, Tekcapital has four portfolio companies that have been built through commercializing scientific discoveries that address significant, unmet market needs, that if successful, can enhance the health, safety and productivity of portfolio company customers. Tekcapital aims to create shareholder value from its returns on invested capital as the portfolio companies grow and achieve exits. Current portfolio companies are in respiratory devices, food-tech, autonomous vehicles, and smart eyewear sectors.

About Tekcapital plc
Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people's lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimer
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, on social media, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Tekcapital may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this release, the Company's plans, estimates, valuations, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including those associated with COVID-19, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No assurance is given that such forward looking statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Further, valuations of Company's portfolio investments and net asset value can and will fluctuate over time due to a variety of factors and this could have a material negative impact on the Company's financial performance. Tekcapital neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which may differ from those anticipated.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tekcapital-plc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-thursday-august-5th-2021-301347742.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

