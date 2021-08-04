Tekcapital Plc to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, August 5th, 2021

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, today announced that Clifford M. Gross Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital Plc will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, August 5th.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Tekcapital is a unique IP investment company that acquires and commercializes technologies developed by its global university network. Currently, Tekcapital has four portfolio companies that have been built through commercializing scientific discoveries that address significant, unmet market needs, that if successful, can enhance the health, safety and productivity of portfolio company customers. Tekcapital aims to create shareholder value from its returns on invested capital as the portfolio companies grow and achieve exits. Current portfolio companies are in respiratory devices, food-tech, autonomous vehicles, and smart eyewear sectors.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people's lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

