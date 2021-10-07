Tekni-Plex Acquires Johnson Plastic Group, Expands Medical Device Footprint

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekni-Plex Healthcare has acquired precision extrusion manufacturer Johnson Plastic Group (JPG) as part of a strategy to expand the company's patient care solutions platform.

Located in Mexicali, Mexico, Johnson Plastic Group specializes in precision extrusions for medical device applications. The company provides complete extrusion solutions into a variety of medical device applications for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

The acquisition expands Tekni-Plex Healthcare's medical device capabilities and broadens the division's global footprint by adding a presence in Mexico.

"This acquisition makes total sense for us and improves our ability to service our customers," said Chris Qualters, CEO of Tekni-Plex Healthcare. "It builds upon our existing solutions capabilities and increases our geographic reach, bringing us close to our key customer base in Mexico and the Baja region. It also allows us to leverage JPG's expertise across our entire global customer base and healthcare end markets."

Qualters noted: "The addition of JPG continues to build upon our innovative patient care solutions platform centered on material science and process technologies. We are looking forward to creating an even more robust set of offerings and solutions that help improve patient outcomes."

Enrique Preciado, JPG owner and general manager, said: "We are truly excited to become part of Tekni-Plex Healthcare. We now will be able to provide even greater opportunities for our employees and a broader range of products and material science solutions for our customers."

About JPG

Johnson Plastic Group specializes in extrusion engineering for the most complex and demanding applications for medical devices. Located in Mexicali, Mexico, JPG designs, develops and customizes high-tolerance solutions using advanced extrusion and machine technologies for some of the largest OEM's and healthcare companies in the world.

About Tekni-Plex

Tekni-Plex is a globally integrated company that provides innovative solutions through material science and manufacturing technologies. A global leader in the Healthcare and Consumer Product markets, Tekni-Plex provides medical device components and a multitude of material science solutions that lead to a healthier and more sustainable world. Its solutions are found in some of the most well-known names in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Household and Food & Beverage markets. Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex employs 7,000 people throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland and the United States. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com .

