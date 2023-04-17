Teknoir & RED Group announce strategic partnership

NEW ORLEANS and HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teknoir, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms for industrial operators and enterprises, and RED Group, a global leader in industrial automation and cybersecurity for industries including energy/utilities, manufacturing, maritime, and defense, have announced their founding AI Systems Integrator partnership. This collaboration will help companies transform their operations in worker safety & productivity, ESG compliance, production optimization, quality assurance, theft & surveillance, and preventative maintenance. With Teknoir's no-code, edge AI platform and RED Group's domain expertise in Operational Technology (OT) combined with their collective experience in system design and deployment, they are well-positioned to provide customers with an end-to-end solution for their most pressing business/organizational challenges.

"As industries face an onslaught of digital transformation driven by disruptive forces such as AI, it is more important than ever for companies to partner with experienced providers who can help them navigate these changes. Teknoir is proud to announce our new AI Systems Integrator program, which brings together some of the world's leading industrial automation companies. Our partners share our commitment to helping customers harness the power of AI to achieve real business outcomes. Through this program, we will provide our joint customers with an end-to-end solution that covers everything from strategy and consulting through implementation and support. RED Group's deep experience in industrial automation and the IT and OT environments makes them the ideal founding partner for our SI program," said Jonathan Klein, Founder & CEO of Teknoir.

"RED Group is excited to partner with Teknoir as they bring artificial intelligence into industries' most critical applications for safety & productivity gains; data-driven decision making; improved efficiency through optimized workflows; and better customer service levels. Combined with RED Group's experience in deploying large-scale industrial automation systems and OT modernization across the critical infrastructure sectors, we can now offer our clients an unprecedented level of capability when it comes to transformative change using AI technologies," said Carl Fangue, CEO of RED Group. "We see this as not only a game changer for our clients but also for the future of work where humans will increasingly collaborate with machines to do things better than either could do on their own," he added.

About RED Group:

"RED Group provides end-to-end Operational Technology & Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS) solutioning and delivery expertise, from conceptual consulting, through detailed engineering, systems integration, and installation. We assist asset owners as they modernize and leverage more technology, data, and infrastructure in the IT & OT environments, ensuring security is infused into all phases of the project/asset lifecycle."

About Teknoir:

Teknoir is a leader in Industrial Edge AI solutions providing a simple and secure way to create, train, deploy, and manage AI applications. The Teknoir Platform is used by enterprise customers across industries to address use cases related to worker and environmental safety, production optimization, preventative maintenance, manufacturing quality control, and security & surveillance.

