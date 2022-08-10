U.S. markets closed

Teknova Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Alpha Teknova, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • TKNO
Alpha Teknova, Inc.
Alpha Teknova, Inc.

Second quarter 2022 total revenue was $11.7 million, up 41% year-over-year
Cash position of $64.7 million supports ongoing investment in growth strategy
Company updates 2022 revenue outlook to $38-42 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We were pleased with our second quarter revenue growth and the excellent progress on the build-out of our new manufacturing facility,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and CEO of Teknova. “While we continue to see healthy demand across our broader customer base, we now expect lower than anticipated revenue in the second half of 2022, we believe in large part due to certain of our early-stage biopharma customers deferring large purchases. We nonetheless remain confident in our fundamental growth opportunity and our position in the market.”

Corporate and Financial Updates

  • Achieved record quarterly total revenue of $11.7 million, up 41%, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter 2021

  • Remained on track with capacity expansion of existing facilities and the construction of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

  • Reported cash position of $64.7 million, supporting ongoing investment in future growth

Revenue for the Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Lab Essentials

 

$

8,393

 

$

6,456

 

$

15,368

 

$

13,246

Clinical Solutions

 

 

2,943

 

 

1,593

 

 

6,755

 

 

2,664

Sample Transport

 

 

 

 

37

 

 

6

 

 

961

Other

 

 

354

 

 

227

 

 

708

 

 

520

Total Revenue

 

$

11,690

 

$

8,313

 

$

22,837

 

$

17,391

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2022 was $11.7 million, up 41%, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2022 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter 2022 was 44.9% of revenue. This compares to gross margin of 40.3% in the second quarter 2021, and gross margin of 48.7% in the second quarter 2021 on an adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of a $0.7 million charge from an inventory reserve related to excess Sample Transport inventory. The lower gross margin for the second quarter 2022 compared to the adjusted gross margin in the prior year reflects higher labor and overhead costs.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2022 were $11.9 million, compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter 2021. The increase was primarily related to additional headcount, marketing costs, and stock-based compensation expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter 2022 was $6.2 million, or negative $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or negative $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021.

Cash used in operating activities for the second quarter 2022 was $5.8 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $3.6 million for the second quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2022 was negative $4.9 million, compared to negative $1.5 million for the second quarter 2021. Free Cash Flow was negative $16.8 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to negative $8.2 million for the second quarter 2021.

2022 Revenue Outlook

Teknova now anticipates total revenue of $38 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, which assumes approximately 13% growth at the mid-point of guidance, excluding Sample Transport revenue. Total revenue growth is expected to be driven by an approximately 10% increase in Lab Essentials and at least a 45% increase in Clinical Solutions. The Company does not anticipate any material revenue from Sample Transport in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s88ivr8z. To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI212f2574e2aa4cf68a5e40a4de877e89. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, benefit from income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova presents Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our anticipated total revenue, our expectation that recent customer engagement dynamics will be transitory, and growth in Lab Essentials and growth in Clinical Solutions for 2022, and statements about our prospects and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, demand for our products (including the delay or pausing of customer orders); our assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across our target customer base; our ability to expand our production capacity and commercial and R&D capabilities; our cash flows and revenue growth rate; our supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic on our supply chain; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of our revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

11,690

 

 

$

8,313

 

 

$

22,837

 

 

$

17,391

 

Cost of sales

 

 

6,443

 

 

 

4,959

 

 

 

12,241

 

 

 

9,012

 

Gross profit

 

 

5,247

 

 

 

3,354

 

 

 

10,596

 

 

 

8,379

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

851

 

 

 

3,942

 

 

 

1,548

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,598

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

4,195

 

 

 

1,609

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,059

 

 

 

3,838

 

 

 

14,354

 

 

 

8,002

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

287

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

574

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

11,873

 

 

 

5,880

 

 

 

23,065

 

 

 

11,733

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(6,626

)

 

 

(2,526

)

 

 

(12,469

)

 

 

(3,354

)

Other income (expenses), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

28

 

 

 

(304

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(296

)

Other expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Total other income
(expenses), net

 

 

28

 

 

 

(307

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(298

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(6,598

)

 

 

(2,833

)

 

 

(12,454

)

 

 

(3,652

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(395

)

 

 

(583

)

 

 

(754

)

 

 

(747

)

Net loss

 

$

(6,203

)

 

$

(2,250

)

 

$

(11,700

)

 

$

(2,905

)

Net loss per share—basic and diluted

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(0.73

)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted

 

 

28,057,801

 

 

 

4,328,222

 

 

 

28,044,460

 

 

 

3,965,741

 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

As of June 30,

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

64,734

 

 

$

87,518

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

5,810

 

 

 

4,666

 

Inventories, net

 

7,909

 

 

 

5,394

 

Income taxes receivable

 

117

 

 

 

1,188

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,701

 

 

 

2,438

 

Total current assets

 

80,271

 

 

 

101,204

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

47,258

 

 

 

29,810

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

19,154

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

16,613

 

 

 

16,613

 

Intangible assets, net

 

18,130

 

 

 

18,704

 

Other non-current assets

 

769

 

 

 

180

 

Total assets

$

182,195

 

 

$

166,511

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,421

 

 

$

2,248

 

Accrued liabilities

 

8,250

 

 

 

5,495

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

2,194

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

11,865

 

 

 

7,743

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

2,402

 

 

 

3,153

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

233

 

 

 

273

 

Long-term debt, net

 

16,818

 

 

 

11,870

 

Deferred rent

 

 

 

 

269

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

17,410

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

48,728

 

 

 

23,308

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

152,705

 

 

 

150,741

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(19,238

)

 

 

(7,538

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

133,467

 

 

 

143,203

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

182,195

 

 

$

166,511

 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,203

)

 

$

(2,250

)

 

$

(11,700

)

 

$

(2,905

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

25

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

231

 

Inventory reserve

 

 

(4

)

 

 

701

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

699

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

792

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

1,543

 

 

 

1,352

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

934

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

485

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(391

)

 

 

(583

)

 

 

(751

)

 

 

(747

)

Amortization of debt financing costs

 

 

53

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

46

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

75

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

49

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

143

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(1,176

)

 

 

334

 

Inventories

 

 

(1,479

)

 

 

(702

)

 

 

(2,507

)

 

 

(997

)

Income taxes receivable

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

(221

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

190

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

418

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(515

)

 

 

(1,316

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(33

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(136

)

 

 

(642

)

 

 

626

 

 

 

205

 

Other

 

 

(393

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(629

)

 

 

(60

)

Cash used in operating activities

 

 

(5,838

)

 

 

(3,551

)

 

 

(11,039

)

 

 

(1,150

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(10,920

)

 

 

(4,674

)

 

 

(16,837

)

 

 

(8,558

)

Proceeds from loan to related party

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

529

 

Proceeds on sales of short-term marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,132

 

Proceeds from maturities of short-term marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

695

 

Cash used in investing activities

 

 

(10,920

)

 

 

(4,674

)

 

 

(16,837

)

 

 

(6,202

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

5,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,135

 

 

 

11,889

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(151

)

 

 

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(153

)

Payment of exit fee costs

 

 

(135

)

 

 

 

 

 

(135

)

 

 

 

Payment of costs related to initial public offering

 

 

 

 

 

(891

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,349

)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ commissions and discounts

 

 

 

 

 

102,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

102,672

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by financing activities

 

 

5,037

 

 

 

101,781

 

 

 

5,092

 

 

 

112,059

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(11,721

)

 

 

93,556

 

 

 

(22,784

)

 

 

104,707

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

76,455

 

 

 

14,466

 

 

 

87,518

 

 

 

3,315

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

64,734

 

 

$

108,022

 

 

$

64,734

 

 

$

108,022

 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss – as reported

 

$

(6,203

)

 

$

(2,250

)

 

$

(11,700

)

 

$

(2,905

)

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

28

 

 

 

(304

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(296

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(395

)

 

 

(583

)

 

 

(754

)

 

 

(747

)

Depreciation expense

 

 

505

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

969

 

 

 

778

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

287

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

574

 

EBITDA

 

$

(5,834

)

 

$

(1,829

)

 

$

(10,926

)

 

$

(2,004

)

Other and one-time expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

934

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

485

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(4,900

)

 

$

(1,527

)

 

$

(9,205

)

 

$

(1,519

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash used in operating activities

 

$

(5,838

)

 

$

(3,551

)

 

$

(11,039

)

 

$

(1,150

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(10,920

)

 

 

(4,674

)

 

 

(16,837

)

 

 

(8,558

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

(16,758

)

 

$

(8,225

)

 

$

(27,876

)

 

$

(9,708

)

CONTACT: Investor Contacts Matt Lowell Chief Financial Officer matt.lowell@teknova.com +1 831-637-1100 Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors smichelmore@macdougall.bio +1 781-235-3060 Media Contact Jenn Henry Senior Vice President, Marketing jenn.henry@teknova.com +1 831-313-1259


