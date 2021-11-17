U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,067.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,318.25
    +17.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,401.80
    -3.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    -0.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    -0.17 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3439
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8770
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,344.80
    -1,207.02 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.90
    -54.48 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.92
    -19.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Tel Aviv-based Cymbio raises $20 million in Series B funding, draws the backing of ex-Amazon and former Shopify executives

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Cymbio, a Tel Aviv-based startup has raised $20 million in a Series B round, which saw the participation of two new backers, Chris North, an ex-Amazon executive, and Jeff Weiser, formerly of Shopify.

The funding was led by Corner Ventures, with participation from Udi Angel, Vertex Ventures, and Yuval Tal, founder and president of Payoneer.

Cymbio, a B2B dropship automation platform, is planning to use the new funding to grow its global footprint by establishing an office in Europe and expanding its team in the US.

The company was founded in 2015 by Roy Avidor, Mor Lavi and Gilad Zirke, driven by their passion for eCommerce and a realization of the challenges faced by brands and retailers in digital commerce. The platform was built to connect brands with retailers and/or marketplaces.

“Cymbio is laser-focused on serving brands, enabling sales growth while relieving manual, error-prone, and time-consuming processes,” said Avidor, the startup’s CEO.

“We are humbled and excited to work with so many trailblazing operators and visionaries, and together join our mission of creating a connected commerce world. This next stage allows us to continue innovating and supporting brands’ growth with additional product offerings, expanding partnerships and our global footprint”.

Cymbio Founders
Cymbio Founders

Cymbio Founders

Today’s new funding announcement comes about seven months after the startup raised $7 million in a Series A round, which the company used to expand its sales and marketing team, and its technology.

Cymbio is also planning to add new offerings to its core automation platform to expand “actionable data analytics and enhance its low code integration capabilities”, which will allow brands to easily connect with hundreds of retailers and marketplaces with only a few clicks.

“Cymbio’s technology stack is paving the future for brands that sell online. The company has built the infrastructure for the next generation of eCommerce, with a platform that uniquely supports brands’ growth,” said co-founder and general partner at Corner Ventures, Marvin Tien.

The platform was built to help brands sell on any e-commerce platform, with the goal of increasing their targeted visibility and sales. For maximum benefits, before listing, brands first have to establish the cost of setting up, the ability of retailers to deliver on sales, and margin projections.

Cymbio does end-to-end handling, including the listing of the products, inventory integration, tracking and returns.

“All the brand needs to do is kick off work with any retailer and then Cymbio does the rest. In the past few months, we picked up significant tailwinds as retailers and marketplaces that we support started introducing us to brands they wanted to sell on their dropship programs or marketplaces,” Avidor told TechCrunch.

“At the same time, we received many referrals from third party logistics and software vendors, which generated a network effect (where more brands brought more marketplaces, who brought more brands who brought more vendors to the Cymbio network) which helped us scale up quickly.”

The company said that it has so far tripled its revenues in 2021, when compared to a similar period last year, and has grown its enterprise customers fourfold. The over 400 brands it is currently supporting includes New Balance, Steve Madden and Authentic Brands Group.

“With the rise of marketplaces (most large retailers are operating a marketplace or a dropship program today) brands need to comply with every retailer’s requirements, some of which are very challenging to accommodate. Cymbio supports hundreds of retailers, and became the go-to solution for “outsourcing” all marketplace and dropship needs for brands,” said Avidor.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    We had some serious economic news this month, when October’s inflation rate came in at 6.2% annualized. It was the sixth consecutive month +5% year-over-year inflation gains – and the highest inflation rate seen in the US since 1990. Billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, reminds investors that the worst asset to hold in this environment is cash. "Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without s

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'

    Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results. The Nvidia Analyst: Join Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia and increased the price target from $225 to $400, signaling roughly 33% upside from current levels. The Nvidia Thesis: Secular tailwinds continue and risk of any crypto-correction is unlikely at least until supply improves in the second half of the calendar year 2022,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Some retired Americans are returning to work amid labor shortage

    Over 3 million Americans retired early due to the pandemic, but 2.5% of retirees returned to the labor force in October. Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova explains why some retirees have decided to go back to work.

  • Activision Workers Plan Walkout to Force CEO’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Racing Higher Today

    Down 55% from the start of the year through yesterday's trading session, shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) have ridden a rocky road in 2021. Today, however, the stock is making a U-turn as investors celebrate the third-quarter earnings report that the developer of electrification solutions for commercial vehicles reported after the bell yesterday. As of 11:20 a.m. EST on Tuesday, shares of Romeo Power are up 16%, having given back some of the 25% rise that they experienced earlier this morning.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    The market didn't like the lithium miner's third-quarter numbers, but there are more important things to pay attention to.

  • 10 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit. The global chip shortage has hit the production of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world in recent months but EV stocks have […]

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals M

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • Despite Jamie Dimon blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless,' JPMorgan just set a new price target for the crypto of $146,000 — here's how to jump in

    The CEO doesn't like it. But JPMorgan thinks Bitcoin has plenty of room to rocket.

  • Rivian stock price is still going haywire

    Are we watching a Rivian stock price bubble?

  • Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

    In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. It said that although it's not quite profitable yet, with 40% of its capacity operating again by the end of the quarter and 57.4% occupancy rates, it's on track to reach a "crucial inflection point" in the first quarter 2022 with operating cash flow turning positive.

  • Peloton sells $1 billion worth of shares, reverses sell-off

    Peloton sells shares for the first time since its 2019 IPO. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports on how the stock is reacting.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Strong As Tesla, Rivian Run, But Watch For This; 3 Stocks In Buy Zones

    The S&P 500 is just below record highs as Tesla rebounded and Rivian soared. Two EV stocks are actionable now.

  • Jumia Shares Fall Tuesday: What's Going On?

    Jumia Technologies AG. (NYSE: JMIA) shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results. Revenue came in at $42.7 million, beating the estimate of $40.2 million. Jumia Technologies was down 20.09% at $14.79 at last check. Jumia Technologies Daily Chart Analysis Shares saw a large dip Tuesday and are now trading within what technical traders call a sideways channel. The stock previously found resistance near the $20 level before it was able to break abo