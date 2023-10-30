Teladan Group Berhad's (KLSE:TELADAN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Teladan Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Teladan Group Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teladan Group Berhad is:

5.4% = RM28m ÷ RM513m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Teladan Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Teladan Group Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Still, the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.1% so that's certainly interesting. Or may be not, given Teladan Group Berhad's five year net income decline of 5.0% in the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is quite low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

However, when we compared Teladan Group Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 0.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Teladan Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Teladan Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Teladan Group Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (implying that it retains the remaining 76% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Teladan Group Berhad has been paying dividends for three years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Teladan Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Teladan Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

