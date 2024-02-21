Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 20, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's Teladoc Health Q4 Earnings Call. My name is Tia, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to pass the call over to Patrick Feeley, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Patrick Feeley: Thank you, and good afternoon. Today after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. This press release and the accompanying slide presentation are available in the investor relations section of the teladochealth.com. website. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, Chief Executive Officer; and Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer. During this call we will also discuss our forward outlook and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating Teladoc Health's performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, and reconciliations thereof, can be found in the press release that is posted on our website.

Also, please note that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results for Teladoc Health to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this call. For additional information, please refer to our cautionary statement on our press release and our filings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. I would now like to turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Gorevic: Thank you, Patrick. And thanks, everyone, for joining us. As we start 2024, we're very much in a time of transition as an economy, an industry, and a company. Teladoc Health has made significant strides in our increased focus on bottom-line performance, realizing more benefits of scale over the past several quarters. This year, we'll continue to accelerate that progress. Our success is evident in our most profitable year-to-date, delivering 33% growth and adjusted EBITDA and free cashflow of $194 million in 2023. We also closed out 2023 with a strong selling season that yielded double digit bookings growth over the prior year. The breadth of our product portfolio continue to drive cross-selling, as approximately 75% of our bookings were upsells or expansions with existing clients.

This is representative of our success driving increased product penetration to our large installed base of nearly 90 million virtual care members. This year, we will grow our adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow, while making continued investments in innovation. We'll do this by both growing our revenue and removing more than $85 million in expenses through efficiencies and restructuring. We're targeting 50 basis points to 100 basis points of annual margin expansion over the next three years and have line of sight to at least $425 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025. This puts us in a strong financial position as others in the space struggle, and it provides us the flexibility to have all options on the table, including continued investments in organic innovation, tuck-in M&A, retiring debt and giving back money to our investors through share repurchase.

At the same time, we will continue to grow our top line. With approximately 90 million members and thousands of clients around the world, we continue to be the leader in whole person virtual care. We're excited to bring to market a broader range of services in areas like weight management and pediatrics this year, even as we work to achieve profitability. And our productivity initiatives mean we will continue to invest in our leading technology and engagement capabilities. With that framing for where we are and where we're going, I'd like to quickly walk you through our Q4 results, our 2024 guidance, and our ongoing organizational review as key milestones in this journey. First, fourth quarter results. On the top line, our consolidated revenue grew 4% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter to $661 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $114 million grew 22% year-over-year, representing 260 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion to 17.3%. Revenue from our Integrated Care segment was in line with our expectations, growing 8% year-over-year to $384 million. Segment margins expanded 230 basis points over the prior year's fourth quarter to 14.6%, a benefit of operating leverage and improved efficiency. Including the strong fourth quarter margin results, the Integrated Care segment delivered over 320 basis points of margin expansion and 42% growth in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. Turning to the BetterHelp segment, Revenue was $276 million in the fourth quarter, while adjusted EBITDA was $58 million. BetterHelp margins expanded 210 basis points over the prior year's fourth quarter, which helped drive year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% despite lower revenue.

While we're pleased to deliver double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth at BetterHelp both for the quarter and the full year, revenue and margins were below our expectations in the quarter as we saw lower yields on marketing spend. Specifically, we experienced returns on our social media advertising spend that were below target in the second half of the year, which was a departure relative to the first half. We'll speak to guidance in a moment, but our BetterHelp outlook assumes the lower yields experienced in certain channels in the second half of 2023 will persist and as a result will impact our year-over-year growth rates in the first half of 2024. I'd like to take a step back and spend a few minutes providing a higher level framework for how we're thinking about our long-term outlook.

I'll begin with the Integrated Care segment. At a high level, roughly half of our Integrated Care segment revenue is derived from our US-based virtual care business, including what you may think of as our traditional Teladoc general medical business. From a business model perspective, the beauty of our virtual care business is that, it's a very stable asset that provides a steady source of revenue and a large client base with approximately 90 million members, into which we sell additional products and services. At the same time, it's important to remember that most US health care consumers have access to virtual urgent care today, so it's largely a replacement market at this point. We've consistently taken share in this market and we expect to continue to do so.

But it's fairly well penetrated, and accordingly, we anticipate revenue growth from our U.S. virtual care products will be in the low single digits going forward. So think of roughly half of the Integrated Care segment as stable, but lower growth. The remaining half of Integrated Care segment revenue is primarily comprised of our chronic care suite of products and our international virtual care business. Our general medical virtual urgent care book of business, including our 90 million members, represent a long runway for continued cross-selling of our chronic care products as we execute against our land and expand strategy. And when I look at our suite of chronic care products, only about 16% of our general medical client base has access to one or more of our chronic care products today.

That's up from just 12% two years ago. While we've made a lot of progress over the last two years with 16% penetration, there's still a long runway for chronic care growth within our existing virtual care book. So we've been successful in selling our chronic care products through our existing client book. And that gives us a lot of confidence that we can deliver mid to high single digit average chronic care revenue growth over the next few years. Our international B2B business continues to be a steady contributor to revenue growth. And our expanded presence in Canada this year gives us good visibility into 2024 revenue growth. So combined, we have a reliably stable asset in our virtual care book of business and a chronic care suite of products and an international channel, each growing at a higher rate.

Altogether, we expect mid-single digit annual revenue growth for the Integrated Care segment over the next three years. We also see significant opportunities for margin expansion in the Integrated Care segment from both operating leverage and productivity improvements, all while maintaining robust capacity for sustained strong investment and long-term innovation and growth. We expect this segment will drive the majority of consolidated margin growth over the next three years. Turning now to our outlook for BetterHelp. As we step back and think about the BetterHelp segment going forward, I think of three broad growth drivers. First, overall demand for mental health services continues to rise, and with significant unmet need, that demand is outpacing supply.

Second, consumer preference for mental health services continues to shift toward the virtual modality. That continues to be a tailwind. At the same time, with our increased focus on profitable growth, as a direct to consumer business, BetterHelp's new member acquisition is gated somewhat by the amount of capital we can deploy at an acceptable rate of return in any given time period. This means BetterHelp's growth is in part dependent on our ability to efficiently reach new individuals to create awareness for BetterHelp services and convert them to members. At its current size and scale, we believe BetterHelp is by far the largest direct to consumer virtual therapy provider in the market today. BetterHelp's scale and experience affords us the unique advantage of deploying a large amount of capital efficiently each year, while driving strong free cash flow.

The good news is, given the continued runway for growth and our well-established algorithm for deploying advertising dollars, we believe we can drive steady growth in this business at an attractive margin. We're also increasing our focus on growing BetterHelp outside the U.S. Roughly 15% of BetterHelp's fiscal year 2023 revenue was generated in international markets, primarily in English-speaking countries such as Canada and the UK, and we're actively working to expand BetterHelp's presence internationally. To advance this goal and accelerate BetterHelp's revenue growth internationally, we recently hired a new leader. We think there's a lot of untapped potential outside the U.S. and expect to see these efforts begin to contributing to our financial results more meaningfully as we move through 2024, particularly in the second half of the year.

We will continue to grow BetterHelp responsibly, with an eye toward maintaining the attractive margin and free cash flow profile of the business. With over $1.1 billion in revenue and our increased focus on bottom line performance, we believe we can efficiently deploy capital to drive new customer acquisition and revenue growth at BetterHelp in the low single digit range over the next three years with opportunities for modest margin expansion. Before I update you on the results of our ongoing operational review, I want to reinforce our commitment to investing in technology and the long-term growth of our company. Our ability to effectively leverage data and technology to drive engagement and multi-product utilization is fundamental to delivering better outcomes and lower costs for our clients.

Our engagement capabilities underpinned by the data and data science remain a key competitive advantage. Therefore, it's important that we continue driving greater differentiation through investments in technologies, such as machine learning and AI, improving our ability to engage with members on a hyper-personalized basis. So while we continue to work hard to drive productivity and efficiency across the organization, you should expect us to continue to make sizable targeted investments in product, technology, and data. At the same time, we have increased our focus on efficiency and bottom line performance. We're driving sustained margin improvement and increased cash flow generation, while continuing to make substantial investments in innovation.

To date, we have identified actions that we expect will result in approximately $85 million in total annual run rate operating expense savings by the end of 2024. These savings build on the cost initiatives we delivered upon in 2023 and are expected from productivity initiatives, including automation and internal process improvements, organizational realignment, and third-party spend reduction. We expect $35 million of these identified cost savings to benefit 2024 adjusted EBITDA and $43 million in total impact to 2024 GAAP expenses, inclusive of stock-based compensation. Our efforts to unlock productivity improvements are ongoing and we will provide updates as appropriate. These productivity and efficiency initiatives will allow us to drive near-term growth and invest in future growth opportunities, while also continuing our path toward enhanced bottom-line performance and free cash flow generation.

The long-term fundamentals of our business are strong, and we remain committed to expanding our leadership position in the industry. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mala to review the fourth quarter and share our forward guidance.

Mala Murthy: Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. Fourth quarter consolidated revenue of $661 million increased 4% year-over-year. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $114 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year, representing a margin of 17.3%. Full year consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion increased 8% over the prior year, while full year consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $328 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA margins increased 240 basis points to 12.6%. Consolidated net loss per share in the fourth quarter was $0.17, compared to a net loss per share of $23.49 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss per share in the fourth quarter included amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.43 per share and stock-based compensation expense of $0.28 per share.

Fourth quarter free cash flow was $93.6 million compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year free cash flow was $193.7 million, compared to $16.5 million in the prior year. We ended the year with over $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Turning to segment results. Integrated Care segment revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $384 million in the fourth quarter, growing 3% sequentially. For the full year, Integrated Care segment revenue increased 7% to $1.5 billion. The largest contributor to 2023 Integrated Care growth was Chronic Care revenue growth. Fourth quarter Integrated Care adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, an increase of 28% over the prior year's fourth quarter, representing a 230 basis point margin expansion.

During the fourth quarter, member enrollment in Chronic Care programs grew by 36,000, bringing full year net enrollment growth to 139,000. We ended the fourth quarter with Chronic Care enrollment of 1.16 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. The biggest drivers of new Chronic Care enrollment in fiscal year 2023 were hypertension, followed by our diabetes prevention and weight management programs. As of year-end, diabetes management priced approximately half of Chronic Care program enrollment, followed by hypotension at 30% and diabetes prevention and weight management, both approximately 10% of total program enrollment. Program enrollment growth continues to benefit from our success in selling bundled chronic care management solutions.

Total Integrated Care segment membership ended the year at 89.6 million members. Average Integrated Care revenue per U.S. member of $1.42 decreased $0.02 over the prior year's fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of new virtual care members added during the year, revenue per member increased $0.06. Turning to BetterHelp. Revenue was $276 million in the fourth quarter, roughly flat versus the prior year and down 3% sequentially. Fourth quarter BetterHelp adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, representing growth of 11% over the prior year's fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.2% increased 210 basis points over last year's fourth quarter. BetterHelp revenue for the full year was $1.1 billion, an increase of 11% over the prior year. Full year adjusted EBITDA grew 19% over the prior year to $136 million, representing a margin of 12% compared to 11.2% in the prior year.

Now turning to forward guidance. We expect full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.635 billion to $2.735 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 1.5% to 5%. The 2024 revenue outlook includes low to mid-single-digit growth in our Integrated Care segment and flat to low single digit growth in our BetterHelp segment. We expect full year 2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $350 million to $390 million, representing year-over-year growth between 6.7% and 18.9%. Consolidated guidance includes a year-over-year increase to adjusted EBITDA margin of 150 basis points to 250 basis points for the Integrated Care segment. And margins for the BetterHelp segment are flat plus or minus 50 basis points. We expect full year free cash flow of $210 million to $204 million, representing year-over-year growth of 8% to 24%.

Full year stock-based compensation is expected to be approximately $180 million, representing a decline of approximately $20 million. For the first quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $630 million to $645 million. First quarter Integrated Care segment year-over-year revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 5% to 7%, while BetterHelp segment revenue growth is expected to be down 6% to down 3% compared to the first quarter of last year. First quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $52 million to $62 million. First quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance includes Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 10.5% to 12% and BetterHelp adjusted EBITDA margins between 5.5% and 6.5%.

One thing I want to call out related to our 2024 guidance is that, we did experience a delay in launching our B2B consumer engagement efforts during the first quarter due to a technical issue in mapping new client populations. While we have fixed the issue, and relaunched our marketing campaigns. We expect the cumulative effect of this onetime delay to have an impact on 2024 revenue of approximately $20 million. This $20 million impact represents approximately 140 basis points of year-over-year Integrated Care segment growth, which is reflected in our 2024 Integrated Care segment outlook. Looking beyond 2024 as reflected in today's press release, we are also providing a long-term outlook as follows: we expect consolidated annual revenue growth over the next three years in the low to mid-single digits, which includes annual growth of mid-single digits for the Integrated Care segment, and low single digits for the BetterHelp segment.

We are targeting 50 basis points to 100 basis points of margin expansion annually over the next three years, and at least $425 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025, inclusive of the identified cost actions discussed earlier. We anticipate margin expansion to be driven in large part by operating leverage over our technology and development and G&A line items. We expect annual decline in stock-based compensation over the next three years as we manage our compensation expense and march towards GAAP profitability. Including an approximate $20 million year-over-year decline in 2024. Finally, with $1.1 billion in cash on our balance sheet, and our business generating strong and increasing amounts of free cash flow. I thought it would be helpful to remind you of our capital allocation priorities going forward.

One, tuck-in M&A. We believe our large base of clients with 90 million members gives us a unique ability to bring new products to our existing book of business. We will, therefore, continue to look for opportunities to expand our capabilities. Two, debt pay down. We have a convertible bond due in 2025 and the cash on our balance sheet allows us the flexibility to retire that issuance if we choose. Three, share buybacks. The level of annual free cash flow we are generating will increasingly provide us the flexibility to do strategic share buybacks as well as minimize potential dilution from employee stock grants. With that, I will turn the call back to Jason.

Jason Gorevic: Thanks, Mala. With that, I think we'll open it up for questions. Operator?

