U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.33
    -52.68 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.18
    -412.09 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.23
    -205.87 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.41
    -29.90 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.16
    -1.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.90
    +26.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    -0.0800 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9700
    -0.4820 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,044.13
    -1,533.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.62
    -32.55 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.84
    -75.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Teladoc Health Launches “Chronic Care Complete” As First Unified Chronic Condition Management Experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Teladoc Health, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TDOC
    Watchlist
Teladoc Health, Inc.
Teladoc Health, Inc.

Whole-person approach leverages data to deliver right care at the right time across an integrated continuum of monitoring, coaching, physician care and mental health support.

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced the launch of Chronic Care Complete, a first-of-its-kind chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while living with multiple chronic conditions. The solution provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches, and support from physicians and mental health specialists when needed.

Currently, more than one in three adults live with multiple chronic conditions, with those conditions comprising 90 percent of all healthcare spending. Without appropriate care at the right time, chronic conditions can become acute, leading to greater illness and even death. Chronic Care Complete is designed to help people living with chronic conditions improve their health outcomes by providing personalized, high-quality support to address pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, weight management and mental health concerns. In this unique integrated program, eligible members will receive easy-to-use health monitoring devices such as connected glucometers and blood pressure cuffs, work with a certified Chronic Care Professionals (CCP) personal coach to set and achieve health goals, consult licensed therapists for mental health support, and access physicians who can review and adjust medications, order labs and provide care when needed. The program also applies personal health data, social determinants, preferences, clinical needs and more to drive timely, actionable outreach that results in more consistent healthy behaviors and better health outcomes.

Programs such as Chronic Care Complete, MyStrength Complete and Primary360, have been accelerated by the 2020 merger with Livongo, further developing Teladoc Health’s ability to deliver true whole-person care with fully integrated clinical and digital solutions that are responsive to market needs.

“People living with chronic conditions fully appreciate that their physical and mental health needs are intertwined,” said Donna Boyer, chief product officer at Teladoc Health. “Chronic Care Complete is a powerful and differentiated combination of our strengths and we are uniquely equipped to connect the full range of chronic care management services and ultimately drive better outcomes by caring for whole-person health needs.”

Chronic Care Complete will be made available to consumers through their health plans or employers. Teladoc Health will partner with clients to identify eligible members.

“The care experience provided by Chronic Care Complete is distinctively designed to assist and guide members through every step of their healthcare journey,” Boyer continued. “Take, for example, a member newly diagnosed with diabetes. They are not only relying on monitoring and coaching as they learn to live with their new diagnosis but will receive physician support for determining appropriate medications and adjustments, as well as mental health support for dealing with a potentially life-changing diagnosis.”

More information on Chronic Care Complete can be found at TeladocHealth.com.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2021 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Carolyn Edwards
pr@teladochealth.com
321-795-1952


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Teladoc That Smart Investors Know

    If you've ever used telemedicine, there's a good chance it's been provided by none other than Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). As an investment, the case for Teladoc is quite simple: People who used telehealth during the pandemic are unlikely to want to switch back entirely to in-person care as it's less convenient. To understand these issues a bit more, let's examine three things smart investors know -- and that anyone looking at Teladoc should consider.

  • Investors Can Expect Robust Revenue Growth for Airbnb

    The coronavirus pandemic was a significant headwind to the travel industry. With that backdrop, it's no surprise that worldwide travel facilitator Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) saw its revenue fall year over year in 2020. Fortunately for Airbnb and its shareholders, revenue is rebounding rapidly from the lows caused by the pandemic.

  • Amazon is Worth $1 Trillion More: Hedge fund Heavyweight Loeb

    Amazon has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion, but Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, thinks it's worth much more.

  • ICER's Report Suggests Benefits Of Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Not Better Than Other Diabetes Drugs

    Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) casts doubts on Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide, a type II diabetes candidate, about its usefulness to patients compared to the rivals. The ICER released its report, giving evidence for the drug a “B+” rating and saying, “the evidence provides high certainty that tirzepatide delivers at least a small net health benefit when added to background therapy, with the possibility of a substantial net health benefit.” However, ICER’s Jon Campb

  • Bionano Stock Retains Its ‘Strong Buy’ Status

    If Bionano’s (BNGO) optical genome mapping (OGM) system Saphyr is to gain mainstream adoption, it has to show its performance improves on standard of care (SOC) methods. So far, it appears to be doing just that. There have been several publications so far demonstrating its usefulness and on Friday, the company announced the first publication showing OGM’s role as a replacement for karyotyping (KT) for products of conception (POC) sample analysis. This is a familiar type of genomic interrogation,

  • Exclusive: Munger: 'Appalled by the fear of vaccination'

    Charlie Munger, Chairman of the Daily Journal and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discusses vaccine mandates and hesitancy within the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.

  • NatWest faces $2.7 million-plus damages claim after dismissing banker with cancer

    NatWest Group is facing a 2 million pound-plus ($2.7 million) compensation claim after a London tribunal ruled it had discriminated against an employee and unfairly dismissed her two days after cancer surgery, her lawyer said on Thursday. Adeline Willis, a 44-year-old risk and compliance officer who had worked at the bank for more than six years, said she was physically and emotionally in turmoil after being made redundant in 2020, eight months after a bowel cancer diagnosis. But the tribunal ruled a recorded telephone call a few weeks after her diagnosis, in which Willis's managers sought advice from the human resources department about terminating a secondment early because she was due to take time off for cancer treatment, was clear evidence of discriminatory intent.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

    A longer-than-expected regulatory review for the company's lung cancer drug is weighing on its shares today.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Sure Signs You're Getting Omicron Now, Say Doctors

    While COVID cases are dropping in certain areas, the pandemic isn't over and Omicron is still infecting thousands of people daily. The highly contagious variant continues to spread across the U.S. and many hospitals remain overcrowded with COVID patients. People have reported symptoms that vary, but are similar to signs of a common cold or flu. If you've been exposed to Omicron or think you have the virus, Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Julia Walker, a registered nurse with Paloma Health

  • 3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

    3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

  • Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.

  • Xi urges Hong Kong to get control as COVID-19 cases surge

    Coronavirus patients lay in hospital beds or open-air tens amid record numbers of infections as Hong Kong doggedly adheres to its “zero-COVID” strategy, and China's leader Xi Jinping said the local government's “overriding task” was to control the situation. Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases each day this week. The city government has already instituted strict rules banning gatherings of more than two households.

  • The future St. E’s hospital in Southeast D.C. has a name

    The District’s new hospital on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8 will be called Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health, when it opens in December 2024, the Washington Business Journal has confirmed. The name, first reported by The Washington Post ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, comes from the Anacostia estate where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglas lived for his last 17 years until 1895. The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, as it’s known today, traditionally hosts tours, exhibits and films for visitors, and aims to preserve Douglass’s legacy as a leader in the abolitionist movement.

  • Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

    The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society. Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant. About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported.

  • Linda Evangelista Shared Photos to Show How CoolSculpting Left Her 'Disfigured'

    The model previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia after trying the fat-freezing treatment.

  • AC Immune-Janssen Partnered Alzheimer's Vaccine Shows Tau-Specific Antibodies In Early-Stage Trial

    AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and partner Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), have found that an early-stage Alzheimer's vaccine spurs induction of antibodies that attack a type of tau, a protein in the brain that contributes to the disease. The interim data for ACI-35.030 come from the high-dose group in Phase 1b/2a trial of patients with early Alzheimer's. AC Immune and the Johnson & Johnson unit are studying the safety and immunogenicity of the tau vaccine candidate. With these ne

  • Over 60? Here's What Women Should Stop Doing, Say Experts

    The years after 60 should be a time for enjoying the fruits of a lifetime's work. Unfortunately, preventable health problems can cut them short. But it's never too late to improve your health and extend your life. To make your golden years as long, healthy and happy as possible, doctors urge avoiding certain habits and adopting others ASAP. If you're a woman over 60, here's what experts say you should stop doing. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • Analyst Report: Merck & Co Inc

    Merck & Co. is a worldwide pharmaceutical company. Its major drugs include treatments in oncology and diabetes. The company also has a leading vaccine business and an animal health division. MRK shares are included in the S&P 500.