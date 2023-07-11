Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC investor three-year losses grow to 89% as the stock sheds US$291m this past week

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC); the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 39%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Teladoc Health has shed US$291m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Teladoc Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Teladoc Health saw its revenue grow by 41% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 24% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Teladoc Health is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Teladoc Health in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Teladoc Health had a tough year, with a total loss of 39%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Teladoc Health you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

