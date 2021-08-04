U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -2.56 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4780
    +0.4280 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,643.29
    +1,559.98 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.44
    +50.68 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Teladoc Health to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Teladoc Health, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that David Sides, chief operating officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investors:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
IR@teladochealth.com



