Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Kentucky Flooding

Teladoc Health, Inc.
2 min read
PURCHASE, NY, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others in Kentucky directly impacted by the severe storms and devastating flooding that have affected the state. Individuals from eastern Kentucky who are hardest hit and are now being displaced can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“As communities seek to navigate the impact of unprecedented flooding, we want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas continue to seek necessary care when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

Teladoc Health responds to federally declared natural disasters across the United States, making virtual care services available at no cost to communities dealing with the impact of floods, storms, fires and other public emergencies. In 2021, Teladoc Health supported hundreds of U.S. communities hit by natural disasters across 18 states.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health 

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General 

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Carolyn Edwards
pr@teladochealth.com 
321-795-1952



