Teladoc Health Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter revenue grows 17% year-over-year to $611.4 million

Net loss totaled $73.5 million, or $0.45 per share



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $51.2 million



Cash flow from operating activities was $63.0 million for the quarter and $123.7 million year-to-date

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Teladoc Health delivered strong third quarter results, including robust revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA above the high end of expectations,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “During the quarter we continued to make progress against our whole person care strategy as the market evolves towards integrated virtual and digital health solutions.”

Key Financial Data

($ thousands, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year over Year Nine Months Ended Year over Year September 30, Change September 30, Change 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue $ 611,402 $ 521,658 17 % $ 1,769,131 $ 1,478,472 20 % Net Loss $ (73,476 ) $ (84,340 ) 13 % $ (9,849,460 ) $ (417,808 ) N/M Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.53 ) 15 % $ (61.09 ) $ (2.68 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA* $ 51,211 $ 67,372 (24 ) % $ 152,419 $ 190,760 (20 ) %

* A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these Non-GAAP measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

N/M – Not meaningful

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 17% to $611.4 million from $521.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 20% to $540.1 million and visit fee revenue grew 5% to $65.6 million. U.S. Revenues grew 17% to $534.0 million and International revenues grew 17% to $77.4 million.

Net loss totaled $73.5 million, or ($0.45) per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $84.3 million, or ($0.53) per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Results for the third quarter of 2022 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $55.7 million, or ($0.34) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $48.8 million, or ($0.30) per share. Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 also included $3.7 million, or ($0.02) per share, of lease abandonment costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Results for the third quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $71.7 million, or ($0.45) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $45.1 million, or ($0.28) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 24% to $51.2 million, compared to $67.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.3 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 67.1 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 69.6 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 67.6 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.61 in the third quarter of 2022, from $2.40 in the third quarter of 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue increased 20% to $1,769.1 million from $1,478.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 23% to $1,550.1 million, and visit fee revenue grew 8% to $200.2 million for the first nine months of 2022. U.S. Revenues grew 20% to $1,546.6 million, and International revenues grew 19% to $222.5 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9.6 billion were recorded in the first nine months of 2022. The non-cash charges had no impact on the provision for income taxes.

Net loss totaled $9,849.5 million, or ($61.09) per share, for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $417.8 million, or ($2.68) per share, for the first nine months of 2021. Results for the first nine months of 2022 primarily included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9,630.0 million, or ($59.73) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $167.1 million, or ($1.04) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $147.3 million, or ($0.91) per share. Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 also included $3.7 million, or ($0.02) per share, of lease abandonment costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Results for the first nine months of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $241.0 million, or ($1.55) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $133.8 million, or ($0.86) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt of $43.7 million, or ($0.28) per share, and non-cash income taxes charges of $93.9 million, or ($0.60) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 20% to $152.4 million compared to $190.8 million for the first nine months of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.5 percent for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 67.3 percent for the first nine months of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 68.6 percent for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 67.9 percent for the first nine months of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.58 in the first nine months of 2022, from $2.27 in the first nine months of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Based on what we know today, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect:

4Q 2022 Outlook Range Revenue $625 - $640 million EBITDA $10 - $37 million Adjusted EBITDA $88 - $98 million Net loss per share ($0.40) - ($0.10) Total U.S. Paid Membership 57 - 58 million Visit Fee Only Access ~24 million Total Visits 4.7 - 4.9 million

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Full Year 2022 Outlook Range Revenue $2,395 - $2,410 million EBITDA ($17) - $10 million Adjusted EBITDA $240 - $250 million Net loss per share ($61.40) - ($61.10) Total U.S. Paid Membership 57 - 58 million Visit Fee Only Access ~24 million Total Visits 18.4 - 18.6 million

Earnings Conference Call

The third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 270257; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, future numbers of visits, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of impairment losses; (viii) risks relating to impairment losses, including with respect to goodwill; and (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Revenues and Summary Operating Metrics

Revenue ($ thousands, except Average U.S. Quarter Ended Year over Year Nine Months Ended Year over Year Revenue Per Member) September 30, Change September 30, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Access Fees Revenue U.S. $ 465,692 $ 386,181 21 % $ 1,337,264 $ 1,085,325 23 % International 74,387 62,737 19 % 212,882 176,764 20 % Total 540,079 448,918 20 % 1,550,146 1,262,089 23 % Visit Fee Revenue U.S. 62,766 59,863 5 % 191,479 176,187 9 % International 2,800 2,690 4 % 8,748 9,131 (4 ) % Total 65,566 62,553 5 % 200,227 185,318 8 % Other U.S. 5,555 9,583 (42 ) % 17,856 29,617 (40 ) % International 202 604 (67 ) % 902 1,448 (38 ) % Total 5,757 10,187 (43 ) % 18,758 31,065 (40 ) % Total Revenue $ 611,402 $ 521,658 17 % $ 1,769,131 $ 1,478,472 20 % U.S. Revenue $ 534,013 $ 455,627 17 % $ 1,546,599 $ 1,291,129 20 % International Revenue 77,389 66,031 17 % 222,532 187,343 19 % Total Revenue $ 611,402 $ 521,658 17 % $ 1,769,131 $ 1,478,472 20 % Average U.S. Revenue Per Member (1) $ 2.61 $ 2.40 9 % $ 2.58 $ 2.27 14 %





Visits Quarter Ended Year over Year Nine Months Ended Year over Year (thousands) September 30, Change September 30, Change 2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. Visits 3,445 3,007 15 % 10,461 8,191 28 % International Visits 1,128 991 14 % 3,281 2,801 17 % Total Visits 4,573 3,998 14 % 13,742 10,992 25 % Utilization (2) 22.3 % 21.0 % 128 pt 23.2 % 19.2 % 401 pt Platform-Enabled Sessions (3) 974 969 1 % 3,189 3,078 4 % Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled 5,547 4,967 12 % 16,931 14,070 20 %





Membership and Visit Fee Only Access Quarter Ended Year over Year (millions) September 30, Change 2022 2021 U.S. Paid Membership 57.8 52.5 10 % U.S. Visit Fee Only Access 24.3 23.6 3 % Unique Chronic Care Members (4) 0.791 0.725 9 %

(1) Average U.S. Revenue Per Member measures the average amount of access revenue that the Company generates from a U.S. paid member for a particular period. It is calculated by dividing the U.S. access revenue generated from the Company’s U.S. paid members, excluding certain non-member based access fees, by the total average number of U.S. paid members during the applicable period.

(2) Utilization measures the ratio of visits to total U.S. paid members. It is calculated by dividing visits during a particular period (excluding visit fee only visits) by U.S. paid members in the applicable period and annualizing the result.

(3) Platform-Enabled Sessions are a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client’s patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.

(4) Unique Chronic Care Members represent the number of unique individuals enrolled in our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue $ 611,402 $ 521,658 $ 1,769,131 $ 1,478,472 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) 185,619 169,041 555,114 475,273 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 178,920 111,078 477,094 303,738 Sales 54,634 62,602 170,893 191,251 Technology and development 87,815 80,250 256,053 239,017 General and administrative 112,542 103,016 328,333 319,404 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 1,594 4,340 8,993 22,084 Depreciation and amortization 62,008 51,907 180,312 151,907 Goodwill impairment 0 0 9,630,000 0 Total expenses 683,132 582,234 11,606,792 1,702,674 Loss from operations (71,730 ) (60,576 ) (9,837,661 ) (224,202 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 850 0 43,728 Other expense (income), net 1,571 376 2,607 (5,493 ) Interest expense, net 1,346 18,895 11,163 61,493 Net loss before provision for income taxes (74,647 ) (80,697 ) (9,851,431 ) (323,930 ) Provision for income taxes (1,171 ) 3,643 (1,971 ) 93,878 Net loss $ (73,476 ) $ (84,340 ) $ (9,849,460 ) $ (417,808 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (61.09 ) $ (2.68 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 161,727,962 159,435,165 161,217,033 155,926,680

Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) $ 675 $ 2,162 $ 4,994 $ 6,310 Advertising and marketing 3,614 5,244 10,523 15,141 Sales 11,064 17,518 33,845 57,638 Technology and development 17,660 22,910 51,532 77,335 General and administrative 22,649 23,867 66,204 84,547 Total stock-based compensation expense (1) $ 55,662 $ 71,701 $ 167,098 $ 240,971

(1) Excluding the amount capitalized related to internal software development projects.



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (9,849,460 ) $ (417,808 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill impairment 9,630,000 0 Depreciation and amortization 180,312 151,907 Depreciation of rental equipment 2,185 2,500 Amortization of right-of-use assets 9,266 8,185 Provision for doubtful accounts 8,867 11,353 Stock-based compensation 167,098 240,971 Deferred income taxes (5,942 ) 91,414 Accretion of interest 2,496 46,843 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 40,631 Gain on sale of investment 0 (5,901 ) Other, net 3,677 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (45,267 ) (19,407 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (39,177 ) (34,566 ) Inventory 13,709 (2,661 ) Other assets (22,854 ) (3,432 ) Accounts payable 24,067 (11,115 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,046 15,880 Accrued compensation (32,028 ) (17,352 ) Deferred revenue 12,311 20,002 Operating lease liabilities (8,111 ) (8,202 ) Other liabilities 2,548 1,502 Net cash provided by operating activities 123,743 110,782 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,285 ) (5,611 ) Capitalized software (108,588 ) (35,402 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 2,507 50,000 Proceeds from the sale of investment 0 10,901 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired 0 (75,944 ) Other, net 2,514 3,150 Net cash used in investing activities (113,852 ) (52,906 ) Financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 5,646 22,956 Repurchase of 2022 Notes 0 (139 ) Proceeds from advances from financing companies 6,807 10,677 Payment against advances from financing companies (11,470 ) (12,053 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,386 13,996 Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net 594 3,109 Other, net (2,847 ) (4,224 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,116 34,322 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 12,007 92,198 Foreign exchange difference (5,856 ) (1,694 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 893,480 733,324 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 899,631 $ 823,828



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 899,631 $ 893,480 Short-term investments 0 2,537 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15,311 and $12,384, respectively 201,701 168,956 Inventories 59,344 73,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,912 87,387 Total current assets 1,287,588 1,225,439 Property and equipment, net 27,270 27,234 Goodwill 4,846,001 14,504,174 Intangible assets, net 1,854,263 1,910,278 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 45,187 46,780 Other assets 43,656 20,703 Total assets $ 8,103,965 $ 17,734,608 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,783 $ 47,257 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 177,111 102,933 Accrued compensation 63,211 91,941 Deferred revenue-current 90,210 75,569 Advances from financing companies 10,086 13,313 Total current liabilities 411,401 331,013 Other liabilities 1,632 1,492 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 41,080 41,773 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,146 3,834 Advances from financing companies, net of current portion 7,855 9,291 Deferred taxes, net 51,742 75,777 Convertible senior notes, net 1,534,448 1,225,671 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 162,195,790 shares and 160,469,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 162 160 Additional paid-in capital 17,299,981 17,473,336 Accumulated deficit (11,198,216 ) (1,421,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,266 ) (6,285 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,052,661 16,045,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,103,965 $ 17,734,608



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; lease abandonment costs; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect goodwill impairment;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense on our debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other expense (income), net;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant lease abandonment costs. Lease abandonment costs may include certain lease impairment costs and certain losses related to early lease terminations;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and

other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.





In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:



Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 611,402 $ 521,658 $ 1,769,131 $ 1,478,472 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) (185,619 ) (169,041 ) (555,114 ) (475,273 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (8,482 ) (2,545 ) (19,768 ) (8,233 ) Gross Profit 417,301 350,072 1,194,249 994,966 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 8,482 2,545 19,768 8,233 Adjusted gross profit $ 425,783 $ 352,617 $ 1,214,017 $ 1,003,199 Gross margin 68.3 % 67.1 % 67.5 % 67.3 % Adjusted gross margin 69.6 % 67.6 % 68.6 % 67.9 %

The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Outlook in millions (1) September 30, September 30, Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 2022 Net loss $ (73,476 ) $ (84,340 ) $ (9,849,460 ) $ (417,808 ) $ (65) - ($16) $ (9,914) - ($9,866) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 0 0 9,630,000 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 850 0 43,728 Other expense (income), net 1,571 376 2,607 (5,493 ) Interest expense, net 1,346 18,895 11,163 61,493 Provision for income taxes (1,171 ) 3,643 (1,971 ) 93,878 Depreciation and amortization 62,008 51,907 180,312 151,907 Total Adjustments 63,754 75,671 9,822,111 345,513 75 - 53 9,897 - 9,876 EBITDA (9,722 ) (8,669 ) (27,349 ) (72,295 ) 10 - 37 (17) - 10 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 55,662 71,701 167,098 240,971 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 1,594 4,340 8,993 22,084 Lease abandonment costs 3,677 0 3,677 0 Total Adjustments 60,933 76,041 179,768 263,055 78 - 61 257 - 240 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,211 $ 67,372 $ 152,419 $ 190,760 $ 88 - $98 $ 240 - $250

(1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and lease abandonment costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.

