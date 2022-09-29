Telaverge's Regal Test Automation Orchestration Platform Enables Cirries Technologies to Deploy New Versions of Their DART Product Rapidly, Reliably and More Cost Effectively

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telaverge Communications, LLC. announced today that Cirries Technologies Inc., a leading, real-time Network Performance Management and Diagnostics company, has adopted Telaverge's Regal for Containers and Cloud (RCC) to automate all their software releases.

By replacing existing open-source standard testing tools that come with hidden support costs, the testing team can now focus on writing new test cases. Regal does not replace the existing tools, but rather embraces and incorporates all previous efforts by easily integrating all third-party testing tools and test cases. Regal not only automates the test process up to 80%, but it also reduces overall cost up to 70%.

"With Regal, we no longer worry about the typical testing issues encountered in a rapid development and deployment environment," said Rick Aguirre, President at Cirries, which is based in Richardson, TX. "We focus on our roadmap, development and building our successful business of providing network visibility to CSPs and Enterprises worldwide."

"Telaverge provides the complete Test Automation Orchestration Platform which improves TTM, QA and overall cost," said Kumar Ramalingam, Telaverge CEO. "Regal allows Cirries to keep customers happy with the very best service and stable products, a competitive advantage."

"With a top product, quick delivery, competitive pricing, and the best practices we have seen in support and installation, Telaverge was the obvious choice," Mr. Aguirre added.

About Cirries

Cirries was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, USA. Cirries DART platform is a software-based solution for real-time capture of network data in virtual or physical environments, whether operated by carriers, service providers, or enterprises. DART can process extremely high volume, high velocity network data for monitoring, reporting, and managing networks.

More information: www.cirries.com.

About Telaverge Communications, LLC.

Telaverge is a global communications and technology provider having a team based out of Dallas, Texas with the India Development Center in Bangalore. The company is currently growing in terms of size and revenue as we have accelerated value creation for Telecom and Enterprise vendors and Operators. This is due to our consistent proven expertise in the Design, Development, and Deployment of Products and Solutions to customers worldwide. Our deep protocol knowledge, domain expertise combined with Engineering execution and delivery skills, are enabling us to deliver world-class products, custom solutions, and services.

More information on Regal: www.regalautomation.com/.

