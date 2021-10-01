U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Telco B2B and Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Strategies and Case Studies - 2021

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Summary Telco B2B and Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Strategies and Case Studies - 2021, a Global Outlook Report , provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies.

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telco B2B and Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Strategies and Case Studies - 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153442/?utm_source=GNW
It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.

There are several key monetization opportunities for telcos in consumer IoT mentioned in this report.However, since none of these opportunities are mutually exclusive, most telcos today are attempting to ascertain the right focus and mix between the four approaches, and the state of today’s market can be summed up as a go-to-market trial and error.

Certainly, all telcos recognize that there is no clear or uncontested position for them in either the smart home or wide area connected device value chain, and finding the right niche and balance of monetization objectives is a longer-term strategic goal. For broadband and TV service providers, establishing a firm service foothold in the multiplay home for longer-term revenue protection is key.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following -
- IoT taxonomy & market context: an overview of IoT, IIoT, the telecom value chain and select telecom IoT service launches at a global level.
- Telecom B2B IoT strategies and use cases: an overview of the key global telecom IoT use cases, value propositions, strategies, monetization models, and service models.
- Telecom consumer IoT strategies and use cases: this section provides an overview of key global telecom IoT use cases, business strategies, and monetization models.
- Findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of findings and a set of recommendations for B2B and consumer IoT stakeholders, especially telecom operators.

Scope
- B2B IoT - Foster Development Community: Leaving app development to IT providers and systems integrators like IBM and Accenture leaves money on the table and cedes account control. If they are serious about value-added services, operators need to figure out a way either to develop branded applications in-house or to convince developers to do so.
- Consumer IoT: Long-term customer value creation and loyalty is a key driver for telco innovation in the smart home. Many telcos today are seeking to align smart home packages with their multiplay portfolios, and in some cases, there is evidence of carriers offering their highest-spend convergence customers preferable pricing - a marketing strategy which warrants some study.
- Operators should be proactive in identifying use cases and providing evidence of their success, including details on how much deployments are generating in revenues and other quantifiable metrics such as cost savings.

Reasons to Buy
- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, value chain, business models and use cases. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key telecom IoT positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize returns on investments.
- Three B2B IoT and three consumer IoT case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted B2B and consumer IoT strategies to unlock new revenue streams.
- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the telecom B2B and consumer IoT market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for IoT participants, including telecom operators.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153442/?utm_source=GNW

