Telco metadata grab is for modelling COVID-19 spread, not tracking citizens, says EC

As part of its response to the public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission has been leaning on Europe's telcos to share aggregate location data on their users.

"The Commission kick-started a discussion with mobile phone operators about the provision of aggregated and anonymised mobile phone location data," it said today.

"The idea is to analyse mobility patterns including the impact of confinement measures on the intensity of contacts, and hence the risks of contamination. This would be an important -- and proportionate -- input for tools that are modelling the spread of the virus, and would also allow to assess the current measures adopted to contain the pandemic."

"We want to work with one operator per Member State to have a representative sample," it added. "Having one operator per Member State also means the aggregated and anonymised data could not be used to track individual citizens, that is also not at all the intention. Simply because not all have the same operator.

"The data will only be kept as long as the crisis is ongoing. We will of course ensure the respect of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR."

Earlier this week Politico reported that commissioner Thierry Breton held a conference with carriers, including Deutsche Telekom and Orange, asking for them to share data to help predict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Europe has become a secondary hub for the disease, with high rates of infection in countries including Italy and Spain -- where there have been thousands of deaths apiece.

The European Union's executive is understandably keen to bolster national efforts to combat the virus. Although it's less clear exactly how aggregated mobile location data can help -- especially as more EU citizens are confined to their homes under national quarantine orders. (While police patrols and CCTV offer an existing means of confirming whether or not people are generally moving around.)

Nonetheless, EU telcos have already been sharing aggregate data with national governments.

Such as Orange in France which is sharing "aggregated and anonymized" mobile phone geolocation data with Inserm, a local health-focused research institute -- to enable them to "better anticipate and better manage the spread of the epidemic", as a spokeswoman put it.

"The idea is simply to identify where the populations are concentrated and how they move before and after the confinement in order to be able to verify that the emergency services and the health system are as well armed as possible, where necessary," she added. "For instance, at the time of confinement, more than 1 million people left the Paris region and at the same time the population of Ile de Ré increased by 30%.

"Other uses of this data are possible and we are currently in discussions with the State on all of these points. But, it must be clear, we are extremely vigilant with regards to concerns and respect for privacy. Moreover, we are in contact with the CNIL [France's data protection watchdog]... to verify that all of these points are addressed."

Germany's Deutsche Telekom is also providing what a spokesperson dubbed "anonymized swarm data" to national health authorities to combat the corona virus.

"European mobile operators are also to make such anonymized mass data available to the EU Commission at its request," the spokesperson told us. "In fact, we will first provide the EU Commission with a description of data we have sent to German health authorities."

It's not entirely clear whether the Commission's intention is to pool data from such existing local efforts -- or whether it's asking EU carriers for a different, universal data-set to be shared with it during the COVID-19 emergency.

When we asked about this it did not provide an answer. Although we understand discussions are ongoing with operators -- and that it's the Commission's aim to work with one operator per Member State.

The Commission has said the metadata will be used for modelling the spread of the virus and for looking at mobility patterns to analyze and assess the impact of quarantine measures.

A spokesman emphasized that individual-level tracking of EU citizens is not on the cards.

"The Commission is in discussions with mobile operators’ associations about the provision of aggregated and anonymised mobile phone location data," the spokesman for Breton told us.

