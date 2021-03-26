U.S. markets closed

Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

·6 min read
BUENOS AIRES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO, BASE: TECO2), ("Telecom Argentina" or the "Company"), announces that it has submitted today its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which includes our audited financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Telecom Argentina's 2020 Form 20-F and the referred audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 can be accessed and downloaded from the English version of the "Inversores" section of the Company's website at www.telecom.com.ar. In addition, these documents can be found on the SEC webpage (www.sec.gov) under "Search for Company Filings / Companies & Other Filers", under the CIK code No. 0000932470.

Finally, shareholders are informed that, upon request, the Company will provide a hard copy of the filed 2020 Form 20-F, which includes the audited financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge. Any such request and/or any questions related to the Company's Form 20-F and the financial statements should be made to the following persons:

Fernando Balmaceda
(5411) 4968 5222

Solange Barthe Dennin
(5411) 4968 3752

Tel: (5411) 4968 3628
E-mail: relinver@teco.com.ar

Telecom Argentina is a leading telecommunications company in Argentina, where it offers, either itself or through its controlled subsidiaries local and long distance fixed-line telephony, cellular, data transmission, and pay TV and Internet services, among other services. Additionally, Telecom Argentina offers mobile, broadband and satellite TV services in Paraguay and pay TV services in Uruguay. The Company initiated its operations on November 8, 1990.

As of December 31, 2020, Telecom Argentina has 2,153,688,011 shares issued and outstanding.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Fernando Balmaceda
(5411) 4968 5222

Solange Barthe Dennin
(5411) 4968 3752


Voice Mail: (5411) 4968 3628
E-mail: relinver@teco.com.ar

For information about Telecom Argentina's services, visit:

www.telecom.com.ar
www.personal.com.ar
www.personal.com.py
www.cablevisionfibertel.com.ar

Disclaimer
This document may contain statements that could constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to (i) the Company's expectations for its future performance, revenues, income, earnings per share, capital expenditures, dividends, liquidity and capital structure; (ii) the continued synergies expected from the merger between the Company and Cablevisión S.A. (or the Merger); (iii) the implementation of the Company's business strategy; (iv) the changing dynamics and growth in the telecommunications and cable markets in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States; (v) the Company's outlook for new and enhanced technologies; (vi) the effects of operating in a competitive environment; (vii) the industry conditions; (viii) the outcome of certain legal proceedings; and (ix) regulatory and legal developments. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "may" and "should" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. In addition, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: (i) the Company's ability to successfully implement our business strategy and to achieve synergies resulting from the Merger; (ii) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services that enable business growth; (iii) uncertainties relating to political and economic conditions in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States, including the policies of the new government in Argentina; (iv) the impact of political developments, including the policies of the new government in Argentina, on the demand for securities of Argentine companies; (v) inflation, the devaluation of the peso, the Guaraní and the Uruguayan peso and exchange rate risks in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay; (vi) restrictions on the ability to exchange Argentine or Uruguayan pesos or Paraguayan guaraníes into foreign currencies and transfer funds abroad; (vii) the impact of currency and exchange measures or restrictions on our ability to access the international markets and our ability to repay our dollar-denominated indebtedness; (viii) the creditworthiness of our actual or potential customers; (ix) the nationalization, expropriation and/or increased government intervention in companies; (x) technological changes; (xi) the impact of legal or regulatory matters, changes in the interpretation of current or future regulations or reform and changes in the legal or regulatory environment in which the Company operates, including regulatory developments such as sanctions regimes in other jurisdictions (e.g., the United States) which impact on the Company's suppliers; (xii) the effects of increased competition; (xiii) reliance on content produced by third parties; (xiv) increasing cost of the Company's supplies; (xv) inability to finance on reasonable terms capital expenditures required to remain competitive; (xvi) fluctuations, whether seasonal or in response to adverse macro-economic developments, in the demand for advertising; (xvii) the Company's ability to compete and develop our business in the future; (xviii) the impact of increased national or international restrictions on the transfer or use of telecommunications technology; and (xix) the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the global economy and specifically on the economies of the countries in which we operate, as well as on our operations and financial performance. Many of these factors are macroeconomic and regulatory in nature and therefore beyond the control of the Company's management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from our future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and the periodic filings made on Form 6-K, which are periodically filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the presentations periodically filed before the Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores) and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), for further information concerning risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

Contacts:

Fernando Balmaceda
(5411) 4968 5222
Solange Barthe Dennin
(5411) 4968 3752

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telecom-argentina-sa-announces-the-filing-of-its-form-20-f-with-the-us-securities-and-exchange-commission-301256481.html

SOURCE Telecom Argentina S.A.

