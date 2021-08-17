Telecom Compliance leaders FAStek and Inteserra combine to form a Full-Service Powerhouse Provider

Merger positions company for accelerated growth in expanding industry

ORLANDO, Fla. and ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based FAStek Compliance Solutions, Inc. merges with Florida-based Inteserra Consulting Group, Inc.

FAStek Compliance Solutions, Inc. is a telecommunications regulatory and tax compliance service provider. We are a trusted partner for managing all your Communications Tax and Regulatory Compliance obligations.

The new company combines the regulatory and tax expertise of two industry leaders in telecommunications tax and regulatory compliance, creating a formidable compliance service provider that links Inteserra's comprehensive telecom regulatory capabilities with FAStek's tax expertise and automation capabilities.

The merger will bring a full-service regulatory and tax compliance partner to every telecommunications provider, making compliance outsourcing an easy-to-make decision to meet their critical business requirements.

With approximately 90 employees, the new company will retain its current headquarters in Atlanta, GA as well as its new regional location in Orlando, FL. The merged company will provide best in class technology and industry knowledge to offer its customers an option of a single provider without having to compromise.

"Our new capabilities will allow us to build on the synergy of the combined companies and continue to remain a leader in regulatory and tax compliance services," said Lance Steinhart, FAStek Chairman & CEO. "The new company not only enhances our current competencies, but it will bring together Inteserra's unique telecom content and FAStek's automation for growth that extends to all corners of our multi-faceted and ever-changing industry."

"The new company will leverage our experienced and talented human resources to maximize our long-standing customer relationships and strategic partnerships," said Connie Wightman, CEO of Inteserra. "We believe FAStek strengthens our industry positioning as we continue to add new innovative services to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About FAStek and Inteserra

FAStek (http://fastektax.com/) and Inteserra (www.Inteserra.com) are independent leading providers of telecommunications ongoing regulatory and tax compliance, education, robust automation platforms, and professional consulting services. Privately held and headquartered in Atlanta, GA with regional office in Orlando, FL. FAStek was just named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

