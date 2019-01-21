Telecom Italia Grid Spinoff Spurned by Regulator Seeing No Value

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s communications regulator turned down Telecom Italia SpA’s plan to separate its landline network, arguing a spinoff of the indebted carrier’s most valuable asset wouldn’t help boost competition in the domestic market.

Green-lighting the project, proposed last year by then Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish, would let the former phone monopoly continue to enjoy “a significant competitive advantage” nationwide except in Milan, Agcom said in a document posted on its website over the weekend. A separation wouldn’t ease any regulatory burden, according to the government agent, which cited Telecom Italia’s plan to retain full control of the grid.

A representative for Telecom Italia declined to comment. Agcom will put its ruling, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg, to a 45-day public consultation. After that, the regulator will make a final decision.

Analysts have estimated the value of the network at 15 billion euros ($17 billion). The grid, which Telecom Italia rivals access to provide their own broadband services, is considered of national importance to the Italian government.

The notion of spinning off Telecom Italia’s fixed-line business has for years been debated by the country’s telecom industry. Genish was spurred to propose the legal separation after the government intervened to limit the influence of Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder, French media company Vivendi SA, over certain divisions of the carrier.

With communication providers including Vodafone Group Plc’s Italian unit and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Wind Tre SpA doing broadband deals with Telecom Italia’s wholesale rival, Open Fiber SpA, the incumbent was also under pressure to show a clear division between its retail and wholesale arms.

The voluntary legal split was a compromise to try to avoid a full structural separation that would answer to regulatory and political demands.

The subject has been a controversial issue in Italy, whose populist government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte favors the creation of a single network company partially owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which holds almost 5 percent of Telecom Italia. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio has said he may push for a merger of the grid with Open Fiber, which is backed by utility Enel SpA and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Shareholder Clash

The landline network is also at the heart of a strategy clash between Vivendi and Telecom Italia’s second-largest shareholder, U.S. activist Elliott Management Corp. Vivendi wants Telecom Italia to keep ownership control of the network, while Elliott prefers that it be relinquished.

Agcom’s decision may lead Luigi Gubitosi, who took over as Telecom Italia’s CEO in November, to withdraw the proposal in its current form, people familiar with the matter said.

Vivendi lost control of Telecom Italia to Elliott in May and has been pushing for a special shareholder meeting so it can propose a new slate of directors and restore its influence. An annual shareholder meeting has been set for March 29.

Telecom Italia faces growing competition and is struggling under one of the European telecom industry’s biggest debt burdens and heavy pension liabilities. It has not paid a dividend on its ordinary shares since 2013. The stock lost more than 30 percent of its value in the past 12 months.

Telecom Italia last week reported an slowdown in its home market and predicted pressure from competitors will continue to hold back earnings in 2019.

