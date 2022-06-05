U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,675.13
    -47.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Telecom Italia CEO says aims to maximize assets value in spin-off plan

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: TIM General Manager Pietro Labriola poses for a portrait in Rome
  • TITR.MI

TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) will pursue a plan to separate its landline network from its service operations to maximize asset value in the interest of its shareholders, the head of Italy's biggest telecoms firm said on Sunday.

"The most important thing is to maximise the value of all assets in the interest of all shareholders," Pietro Labriola said, speaking at an economic event in the town of Trento.

Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi would only back a sale of the Italian phone group's fixed network if it adequately valued TIM's main infrastructure asset, the CEO of the French group said last week.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Catherine Evans)

