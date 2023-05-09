Telecom Italia expands green power supply deal with ERG

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday it had expanded a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Italian renewables group ERG as part of Italy's biggest phone company's efforts to shift to green energy.

TIM said the new nine-year contract will integrate an existing agreement to add 200 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, entirely produced by ERG's renewable plants.

On the back of the new contract, TIM's power purchase agreements of renewable energy will cover some 34% of company's energy purchases in Italy, TIM said.

TIM is the second-largest energy consumer in Italy. As of December, it covered some 46% of its domestic energy use from renewable sources. It aims to entirely rely on green energy by 2025.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini)