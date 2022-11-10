U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

TELECOM LEADERS GATHER AT WEMEET EUROPE, CONCLUDING MOBILEUM'S GLOBAL WEMEET CONFERENCE SERIES FOR 2022

·3 min read

Two-Day Conference Addressed 5G Enablement and Monetization, Cloud Transition, Cybersecurity, and More with Global Telecom Leaders

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), the leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, recently concluded its WeMeet Europe conference in Porto, Portugal. WeMeet is a global conference series hosted annually by Mobileum, convening industry leaders to explore issues and opportunities at the intersection of telecommunications and technology. WeMeet Europe was the final conference in the 2022 series, following WeMeet Americas in Miami and WeMeet Asia in Bangkok.

 

Mobileum Logo
Mobileum Logo

Mobileum's two-day event drew speakers and attendees from European telecom leaders and innovative brands such as Microsoft, Sky, Audi, Dish, and GSMA, the global industry organization unifying the mobile ecosystem. Participants offered presentations and product demonstrations, and engaged in panel discussions and networking.

The theme of WeMeet Europe was "Quantum Connections," encompassing topics on the leading edge of connectivity:

  • Cloud Transition and Digital Transformation

  • Protection Against Cyberthreats in Rapidly Evolving Geopolitical Environments

  • Service and Network Assurance to Cope with Growing Network Complexity

  • 5G Enablement and Monetization

  • Charting the Path for Private Networks

Mobileum works with 35 of 36 global Tier 1 network operators and 70% of Tier 2 telcos in over 190 countries, including blue-chip customers such as MTN, Orange, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Its Active Intelligence PlatformTM is a single-stop solution for the Big Data needs of communication service providers (CSPs). With Active Intelligence, CSPs can make informed, data-driven decisions leading to improved customer retention, optimized infrastructure spend, and accelerated digital transformation and business growth.

"Next generation networks require collaboration across the whole connected ecosystem. WeMeet conferences are an opportunity to learn alongside industry peers, and jointly address the biggest challenges and opportunities posed by ongoing advances in telecom technology," said Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO. "We are grateful to our European colleagues and customers for bringing this spirit of collaborative innovation to WeMeet Europe."

Among many program highlights were:

  • A live demonstration of the Active Intelligence PlatformTM, showing real-time monitoring of multi-source and multi-format data, with actionable business logic for managing traffic, mitigating risk, and protecting networks.

  • A presentation from the GSMA on its eBusiness Network, a commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network supported by Mobileum that provides mobile operators with a single interface for automated, transparent and efficient roaming settlement.

  • Multiple discussions on issues and opportunities associated with 5G rollout, with focus on overcoming 2G/3G sunsets, network assurance, and sustainable monetization.

"We are proud to offer services and solutions that are trusted by leading telecom operators and other innovators in the connected ecosystem – both in Europe and around the world," said Bernardo Lucas, Mobileum Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. "With our global scale and Active Intelligence capabilities, Mobileum is uniquely positioned to unlock efficiencies and identify new opportunities in the telecom value chain. WeMeet illustrates the many ways that Mobileum's data insights and actionable analytics will underpin the networks that are the foundation of the digital future."

About Mobileum Inc. 

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

Learn more at https://www.mobileum.com/ and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431792/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telecom-leaders-gather-at-wemeet-europe-concluding-mobileums-global-wemeet-conference-series-for-2022-301673192.html

SOURCE Mobileum

