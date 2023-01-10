Telecom Network Infrastructure Market to hit $180 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Telecom Network Infrastructure Industry is expected to register 6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for private LTE networks.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market was estimated at USD 95 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $180 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rising demand for server virtualization and data center consolidation will augment the industry expansion. The data center is the central point of access for observation, therefore being an essential part of the IT architecture. Consolidation of multiple data centers or operating a single data center on fewer resources results in efficient operations, resulting in a reduction of physical infrastructure assets for companies. This is leading to rising demand for better telecom infrastructure components, stimulating industry growth.

Increasing development of telecom infrastructure to drive demand for service

The service segment in telecom network infrastructure market registered USD 21.5 billion in revenue in 2022, given the fast-developing telecom infrastructure which is prompting demand for network consulting services. They offer guidelines for implementing the required infrastructure in order to enhance cellular connectivity. Moreover, deployment services ensure that the required network capacity has low dropped call rates and service blocking, along with satisfactory user throughputs.

Key reasons for telecom network infrastructure market growth:

Commercialization of 5G network.

Adoption of Software defined Network (SDN) infrastructure.

Rising smartphone penetration.

Increasing demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization.

Growing demand for private LTE networks.

Extensive usage of LTE technology in smart cities applications.

Rapid deployment of 5G services to fuel segment progess

The 5G technology is poised to grow at over 12.5% CAGR from 2032 to 2032, owing to the growing demand for improved network coverage and the high-speed internet it offers. According to data from Omdia, 430 million new 5G connections were added from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022 globally, with the total number coming at 813 million. This rapid deployment will result in steady telecom network infrastructure market growth .

Digitalization of business operations to augment network consulting services

The network consulting service type is projected to grow at over 8.5% CAGR between 2032 and 2032. These services aid businesses in assessment planning, design services, and strategies as per their requirements, and offer consultations for various programs including deployment of telecom infrastructure and related applications. Network consulting can also help businesses generate more revenues and also reduce operating expenses while maintaining regulatory complaint-network infrastructure, further driving demand in the industry.

Growing demand for network upgradation to cater opportunities for telecom operators

Telecom operators are constantly upgrading their network infrastructure to meet the growing demand for better cellular coverage and high-speed data amid the increasing uptake of smartphones, PCs, and laptops. Furthermore, Digital Data reports that two-thirds of the global population will be online by the second quarter of 2032. This will lead to a rise in demand for telecom-related services from these operators.

