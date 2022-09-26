Telecom Operations Management Market 2026, Rapid Advances In Technologies Driving Demand For Scalable Telecom Management Solutions to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom operations management market size is expected to grow by USD 24 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although challenges like rising data security concerns could restrain market expansion, the demand for scalable telecom management solutions is significantly driving the telecom operations management industry's growth.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global telecom operations management market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Operations Management Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.
Telecom Operations Management Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the telecom operations management market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Service
Support activities
Innovation
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp are some of the major market participants.
The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, high internet penetration with increasing online content, and growing demand for telecom operations from SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, increasing data security issues, lack of interoperability and the increasing tendency of switching vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Telecom Operations Management Market Segmentation
Deployment
Geography
Telecom Operations Management Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom operations management market report covers the following areas:
Telecom Operations Management Market size
Telecom Operations Management Market trends
Telecom Operations Management Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of enterprise mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom operations management market growth during the next few years.
Telecom Operations Management Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom operations management market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the telecom operations management market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the telecom operations management market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom operations management market vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.51
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oman Telecommunications Co, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.5 Comarch SA
10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 NEC Corp.
10.10 Nokia Corp.
10.11 Oracle Corp.
10.12 SAP SE
10.13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
