Telecom Operations Management Market 2026, Rapid Advances In Technologies Driving Demand For Scalable Telecom Management Solutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom operations management market size is expected to grow by USD 24 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although challenges like rising data security concerns could restrain market expansion, the demand for scalable telecom management solutions is significantly driving the telecom operations management industry's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Operations Management Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global telecom operations management market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Operations Management Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Telecom Operations Management Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the telecom operations management market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp are some of the major market participants.

The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, high internet penetration with increasing online content, and growing demand for telecom operations from SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, increasing data security issues, lack of interoperability and the increasing tendency of switching vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Telecom Operations Management Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Telecom Operations Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom operations management market report covers the following areas:

  • Telecom Operations Management Market size

  • Telecom Operations Management Market trends

  • Telecom Operations Management Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of enterprise mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom operations management market growth during the next few years.

Telecom Operations Management Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom operations management market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the telecom operations management market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the telecom operations management market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom operations management market vendors

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Comarch SA

  • 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 NEC Corp.

  • 10.10 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

  • 10.13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

