Telecom Operations Management Market 2026, Rapid Advances In Technologies Driving Demand For Scalable Telecom Management Solutions to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom operations management market size is expected to grow by USD 24 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although challenges like rising data security concerns could restrain market expansion, the demand for scalable telecom management solutions is significantly driving the telecom operations management industry's growth.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global telecom operations management market as a part of the global application software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Telecom Operations Management Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Telecom Operations Management Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the telecom operations management market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Service

Support activities

Innovation

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp are some of the major market participants.

The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions, high internet penetration with increasing online content, and growing demand for telecom operations from SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, increasing data security issues, lack of interoperability and the increasing tendency of switching vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Telecom Operations Management Market Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

Telecom Operations Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom operations management market report covers the following areas:

Telecom Operations Management Market size

Telecom Operations Management Market trends

Telecom Operations Management Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of enterprise mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom operations management market growth during the next few years.

Telecom Operations Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom operations management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom operations management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecom operations management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom operations management market vendors

Telecom Operations Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ALE International, Amdocs Ltd., Beta Systems Software AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Enhanced Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oman Telecommunications Co, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

