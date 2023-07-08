Telecom Plus' (LON:TEP) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of August to £0.46. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Telecom Plus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Telecom Plus was paying out 92% of earnings, but a comparatively small 32% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Telecom Plus Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.31 total annually to £0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Telecom Plus Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Telecom Plus has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On Telecom Plus' Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend is easily covered by cash flows and has a good track record, but we think the payout ratio might be a bit high. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Telecom Plus that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

