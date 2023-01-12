U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.00
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,078.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,459.25
    -17.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.27
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.80
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +0.99 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6700
    -0.7550 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,129.12
    +693.36 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.59
    +16.88 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,760.66
    +35.68 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Telecom Power Systems Market to hit $15 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Telecom Power Systems Industry is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural areas.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Telecom Power Systems Market was estimated at USD 5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $15 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rising adoption of hybrid telecom power systems by operators to develop wireless broadband networks in rural areas is expected to drive industry growth. High-quality wireless network technologies can obviate the need for expensive copper and fiber optic cables to deliver broadband connectivity. For instance, Polar Power Inc., a leading company in DC generators, delivered USD 1.3 million in backup generators for a rural telecom operator in the United States to create a high-speed wireless broadband network across 14 states.

Furthermore, the growing number of data centers that require continuous power supply in order to provide a better client experience is expected to contribute to telecom power systems market development. For example, the United States recorded approximately 2,700 centers in 2021. These data centers use telecom power systems to ensure continuous operation since power outages in data centers can result in significant financial losses as they disrupt the operations of numerous businesses that rely on these data centers.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4585


Favorable characteristics of outdoor telecom power system

The outdoor telecom power system segment accounted for USD 4 billion in 2022. The equipment is designed to withstand extreme climate conditions and external environmental hazards, including water and dust. Such characteristics of these systems that make them ideal for outdoor sites with low electrical grid reach to provide diverse power inputs, including AC and DC power supply, are expected to promote industry expansion by end of 2032.

High reliability of DC power systems to fuel product demand

The DC power technology type is estimated to account for 64.5% share of the telecom power systems market by 2032. DC-powered systems are widely used to support important electronic loads in corporations and telecommunications infrastructures. They are also more robust to variable energy demands. DC-powered systems have longer battery backup durations, with contemporary batteries providing more than 10 hours of standby. Such features should increase the product acceptance rate over the forecast period.

Growing demand for advanced telecom power systems by data centers

The data centers application is projected to observe 10% growth through 2032, attributed to the increasing need for highly dependable power systems with minimal downtimes by data centers in business communications. Furthermore, due to the variety of operating conditions, data center power systems are very complicated and require effective failure-prevention technologies to prevent major hardware damage. These benefits are projected to supplement the overall industry growth.

Proliferation of digitalization across several businesses in Middle East & Africa

MEA telecom power systems market is poised to witness 8.3% growth rate between 2023 and 2032. The extensive digitalization of businesses such as telecom, BFSI and manufacturing is the most favorable factor promoting regional industry development. Countries in the Middle East region have the highest internet and smartphone penetration worldwide. The scarcity of energy and utility resources in Africa is causing power shortages in various industries, including telecom. This is thereby influencing the demand for these systems in African countries.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/4585?gmpaycod=sugmp

Strategic product launches by leading participants to shape industry outlook

The telecom power systems market includes some of the prominent companies such as Alpha Technologies (EnerSys), Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corporation, Eltek (Delta Electronics, Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Myers Power Products, Schneider Electric, and ZTE Corporation. To strengthen their offerings and maintain their market position, these organizations are focused on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Industry 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032
2.2    Business trends
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Type trends
2.5    Technology trends
2.6    Application trends
Chapter 3   Telecom Power Systems Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.3    Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
3.4    Indstry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Regulatory landscape
3.6    Technology and innovation landscape
3.7    Investment portfolio
3.8    Key news
3.9    Patent analsis
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.11    Growth potential analysis
3.12    Porter’s analysis
3.13    PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2022
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competive analysis of major market players, 2022
4.4    Competive analysis of innovative market players, 2022
4.5    Vendor adoption matrix
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5   Telecom Power Systems Market, By Type
5.1    Key trends, by type
5.2    Indoor telecom power system
5.3    Outdoor telecom power system
Chapter 6   Telecom power systems Technology Market, By Technology
6.1    Key trends, by technology
6.2    AC power
6.3    DC power
6.4    Digital electricity

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 18 Months

    These innovative growth stocks have the tailwinds necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for their shareholders by mid-2024.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Supersized Bet: $1 Billion for a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe

    Genesis Digital, rigged to consume a small city’s worth of electricity in Kazhakstan, is one of the largest assets in the FTX-Alameda wreckage. Extracting value from it could prove difficult.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $115.02, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Biora Stock Skyrocketed Over 200% This Week; That’s Just the Start, Says Analyst

    There are no gains like biotech gains, a fact Biora Therapueutics (BIOR) investors can happily attest to following this week's market action. Shares of the micro-cap surged by over 200% after the company provided an encouraging update. Following a Type C meeting with the FDA regarding its PGN-600 Targeted Therapeutics program, which is focused on the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), the company said the regulatory body has provided positive feedback. And this means the company remains on co

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations

    Amarin Corporation (AMRN) expects to generate total revenues in the range of $88-$90 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Share price rises following the announcement.