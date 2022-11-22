U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,542.75
    -45.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.30
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.58
    +0.54 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0282
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.69
    -0.43 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6450
    -0.4510 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,741.97
    -273.62 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    361.82
    -10.54 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.18
    +46.33 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Teledyne DALSA announces its new line of high-performance X-ray detectors at RSNA 2022

Teledyne DALSA
·3 min read
Teledyne DALSA
Teledyne DALSA

New Axios IGZO-based X-ray detectors deliver an unrivaled balance of performance and value

Axios X-ray detectors

New Axios X-ray detectors from Teledyne deliver an unprecedented balance of performance and value
New Axios X-ray detectors from Teledyne deliver an unprecedented balance of performance and value

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA is pleased to announce its presence at the RSNA 2022 Technical Exhibition with a new offering of X-Ray detectors based on Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) in addition to their premium line of CMOS-based detectors. The show takes place November 27 - December 1, Chicago, IL. Teledyne will exhibit its full line of detectors in booth #3709.

Teledyne will introduce its breakthrough line of X-ray detectors that narrows the gap between amorphous silicon and CMOS-based detectors at RSNA 2022. The new Axios flat panel detector series, designed and manufactured entirely by Teledyne, are based on an innovative IGZO technology, proprietary new image chain and use the highest performance components. The Axios product line is engineered to deliver an unprecedented balance of performance and value, while addressing the needs of the most demanding real-time applications for diagnostic and interventional imaging like orthopedics, vascular cardiology and surgery. The high image quality performance of the Axios detectors will enable better diagnosis of medical anomalies and better procedure outcomes, resulting in reduced treatment costs.

“Axios detectors exceed industry benchmarks in current TFT detector technologies by providing artifact-free images at higher speeds and higher DQE at low dose operation with lower lag and an increased signal-to-noise ratio,” said Mila Heeman, Marketing Manager for Teledyne DALSA’s X-Ray Solutions business unit. “The Axios detectors produce high performance 2D and 3D imaging at a considerably lower cost than the premium CMOS technology detectors. We are happy to offer more affordable, high-performance X-ray imaging bearing the Teledyne stamp of excellence in product quality and customer support.”

On display will be also the Teledyne’s Xineos CMOS X-Ray detector series – a superior performance family of detectors that deliver unsurpassed low dose and lag-free image quality, combined with easy integration and long reliable lifetime. These detectors provide the best digital imaging solution for challenging surgical situations — where all other technologies stop working, Teledyne’s CMOS goes the extra mile. Teledyne has a full portfolio of CMOS detectors in a wide range of detector sizes and resolutions for demanding x-ray imaging applications such as surgery, 2D and 3D mammography, extra oral dental, CBCT and others.

About Teledyne DALSA’s Healthcare Products and Services
Teledyne DALSA provides state-of-the-art image sensing, capture and processing solutions to medical, dental and scientific equipment manufacturers. Building on more than 30 years of proven capability and innovation, our team of imaging specialists delivers leading-edge product design. Our manufacturing processes are tailored to comply with the stringent quality, reliability, and traceability requirements of the medical and scientific X-ray community. For more information, visit http://teledynedalsa.com/imaging/markets/medical/

Media Contact:
Geralyn Miller
geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe50b5a8-c2fb-4a26-9188-a39f0ca35b74


Recommended Stories

  • Space Rock Strike on Webb Telescope Was Just Bad Luck, NASA Team Says

    In late May, the Webb Space Telescope’s tranquil commissioning process was interrupted by an uncommonly large micrometeoroid strike on one of the $10 billion observatory’s mirrors. Now, a NASA-led analysis of the event indicates the impact was a statistical anomaly and the telescope will be less susceptible to space rock damage in the future.

  • NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Makes Close Approach to Moon During Artemis Flight

    The ship was just 81 miles above the moon following a critical engine maneuver Monday, and a 230,000-mile trip since launching last week

  • Watch NASA's Orion capsule pass 80 miles from the Moon starting at 7:15 AM

    NASA's Artemis I mission will hit a key milestone today as the Orion capsule makes its "outbound powered flyby" of the Moon, getting as close as 80 miles to the surface.

  • NASA's Orion crew vehicle successfully completes Moon flyby

    The flyby was one of two maneuvers needed for Orion to enter its retrograde orbit around the Moon, with the second one scheduled for Friday.

  • Nasa's Artemis spacecraft arrives at the Moon

    Nasa's Orion capsule sweeps past the Moon before entering into a larger orbit.

  • Tonga volcanic eruption that soared above stratosphere was 'most powerful ever'

    The undersea volcano that erupted in Tonga blasted debris above the stratosphere “like a shotgun” and was the biggest ever recorded by modern equipment, scientists have revealed.

  • European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

    PARIS (Reuters) -European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is asking its 22 nations to back a budget of 18.7 billion euros for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion euros at its last triennial summit, in 2019, against a backdrop of pressure on public finances as well as the war in Ukraine. Days after the uncrewed launch of NASA's new moon rocket carrying a European service module, the Paris gathering will review plans for a new logistics lander for the moon, Argonaut.

  • Letters to the Editor: Criticism of climate scientist activism is Big Oil nonsense

    Climate scientists know better than politicians or pundits the implications of their research. Of course they should speak up.

  • NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers

    Cargill's Black Farmer Equity initiative was introduced one year ago to help address racial inequity in agriculture – focusing on increasing participation, profitability and productivity of Black farmers, ranchers and growers.

  • POET: POET’s Q3 Highlight is Lumentum Partnership

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:POET READ THE FULL POET RESEARCH REPORT POET (NASDAQ:POET) is showing it can work with the highest quality laser manufacturers which will help it sell to customers as lasers are considered the most fault-prone part of the transceiver. It already works with Broadcom and it now can reveal it is also working with Lumentum. POET announced that it will use Directly Modulated

  • NASA’s Orion capsule circles the moon, capturing views that’ll make you feel giddy

    NASA’s Orion capsule rounded the moon today, marking a crucial milestone in a weeks-long Artemis 1 mission that’s preparing the way for sending astronauts to the lunar surface. As the uncrewed spacecraft maneuvered for its outbound powered flyby, it sent back a spectacular set of images that showed the moon looming larger in its metaphorical windshield, and a tiny blue Earth setting beneath the lunar horizon. Artemis 1 flight director Judd Frieling said flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space

  • Orion space capsule begins lunar orbit

    NASA’s Orion capsule is now headed into a distant orbit around the moon after flying closely over the lunar surface Monday morning. This comes after it launched into space last week atop the Artemis 1 rocket. Cristian Benavides reports.

  • NASA's SLS Launch Was a Roaring Success—Except for Its Secondary Payloads

    Japan’s tiny lunar lander never got to touch down on the Moon, as it failed to communicate with ground controllers shortly after launching aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The spacecraft was one of 10 cubesats that participated in the Artemis 1 launch, which endured several delays that may have affected the cubesats’ performance in space.

  • NASA managers thrilled with initial results of moon mission

    After a spectacular lunar flyby, the Orion capsule is headed toward a distant orbit around the moon.

  • Orion spacecraft makes closest moon approach on Artemis I mission

    The Artemis I mission brought the Orion capsule on its closest approach to the moon Monday while blasting out on its way to an orbit that will take it farther from the Earth than any previous human-rated spacecraft. Orion entered the moon’s gravitational influence on Sunday and used that power along with a thruster on an outbound powered burn to come within 81 miles of the lunar surface. It ...

  • Misremembering might actually be a sign your memory is working optimally

    You don't really need to remember what you ordered at the bakery a couple weeks ago. andresr/E+ via Getty ImagesWhen asked the other day about a bakery near my home, I responded that I’d recently eaten its mouth-watering chocolate chip cookies. My wife corrected me, noting that the cookies I ate were actually oatmeal raisin. Why did I make this memory error? Is this an early sign of impending dementia? Should I call my doctor? Or is forgetting the details of a dessert a good thing, given that ev

  • NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

    NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts. It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago, and represents a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began last Wednesday. Video of the looming moon and our pale blue planet more than 230,000 miles (370,000 kilometers) in the distance left workers “giddy" at Houston's Johnson Space Center, home to Mission Control, according to flight director Judd Frieling.

  • Ontario Fireball Is Just Sixth Earth-Bound Asteroid Detected by Warning System, ESA Says

    A fireball spotted overhead in Ontario on November 19 was just the sixth object to be detected in space before entering Earth’s atmosphere, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.Security footage captured by Dave Dunville shows a bright light flashing in the night sky. Dunville said the video was filmed in Hamilton.The object, measuring less than a meter and given a temporary designation of #C8FF042, entered the atmosphere above Niagara Falls as a “safe fireball”, according to the ESA.“For only the sixth time in history, this impact was predicted,” the agency said. Credit: Dave Dunville via Storyful

  • Debating COVID's origins

    Republicans have issued a new report on the lab leak theory and promise hearings. What does the evidence show?

  • Scientists find galaxies that are releasing intense, mysterious blasts of energy

    Scientists have built a detailed inventory of galaxies that are releasing the intense, mysterious blasts known as short gamma-ray bursts or SGRBs. The new study found that many more of the blasts are coming from the distant universe, when it was much younger, than we had previously realised. The scientists behind it hope that it can allow them to better understand still largely mysterious blasts of energy that seem to arise when two neutron stars smash into each other.